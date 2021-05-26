Linde: A Good Investment for an Inflationary Environment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Linde: A Good Investment for an Inflationary Environment

A solid free cash flow allowed the company to raise its dividend every year since 2018

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investors looking for opportunities to invest in assets that provide some protection for their money against inflation should take a close look at Linde PLC (LIN, Financial), in my opinion.

The global industrial gas giant has little competition in products with inelastic demand, which means that Linde has a great deal of pricing power in both good times and bad times and can offset rising costs on the supply chain.

"LIN was able to realize meaningful price gains even in the down volume Covid-period last year," says Barclays Equity Research. "Now that volumes are coming back, the sequential data shows an uptick in pricing. The outlier is APAC, where price increases have been +1% for four quarters in a row even as volume has grown 7% and 10% over the last two quarters. We believe Linde can increase the rate of price increases per quarter as the year progresses more than offset cost inflation and pushing margins even higher."

Price hikes, in turn, help generate a good stream of earnings and free cash flow to reward its stockholders with dividend hikes and share repurchases.

On May 6, Linde reported the 9th consecutive quarter of what it calls "beat and raised," beating consensus earnings per share estimates by $0.24 and raising full-year guidance by $0.50.

Societe General is also bullish on Linde. They point to soaring margins and cash flow as primary reasons. Q1 adjusted Ebit grew 25% year-over-year to $1.688 billion and adjusted EPS rose 32% to $2.49. Q1 operating cash flow grew 57% to $2.109 billion, with free cash flow up 148% to $1.347 billion, representing 18.6% of sales. The ratio of operating cash flow to Ebitda was 87% vs. a five-year average in the mid-60s.

Solid free cash flow has allowed the company to raise its dividend every year since 2018, when it merged with Praxair, Inc. This strong dividend will likely be able to "protect" shareholder income from inflation by offerring cash returns that will hopefully not be surpassed by inflation numbers.

Then there's also Linde's $5 billion share repurchase program announced on Jan. 25, providing even more downward protection if higher inflation pushes the value of the company's shares lower.

The only problem for me is that it seems Wall Street has already priced in Linde's prospects. At $301, its shares trade well above the GF Value of $216.61. Thus, if I were a new investor, I might wait for a better entry point, though I am comfortable holding the shares I do own.

Disclosure: I own shares of Linde plc.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment