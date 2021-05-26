Canada's Largest Insurance Mutual, Beneva, Upgrades to Sapiens Enhanced Version of UnderwritingPro

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canada's Largest Insurance Mutual, Beneva, Upgrades to Sapiens Enhanced Version of UnderwritingPro

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sapiens supports Beneva's global enterprise-wide underwriting initiative by providing a streamlined and automated digital underwriting process, greater configurability and security advances

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, May 26, 2021

HOLON, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens Americas, a fully owned subsidiary ofÂ Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS)Â and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Beneva, Canada's largest mutual insurance provider, has successfully upgraded to Sapiens UnderwritingPro Version 11.

Sapiens_Logo.jpg%20

Beneva was created in 2020 through the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers.Â As part of their digital transformation program, Beneva undertook a global, enterprise-wide life underwriting initiative to automate their many manual processes and rules with a modern technology stack, where digital tools can be leveraged for speed and flexibility.

The goal was to increase utilization of third-party data sources to support ordering of requirements evidence. Beneva's desired end state was a modern, accelerated underwriting environment that required minimal underwriting intervention and minimized the need for medical exams.Â Beneva also aimed to increase the individual life business and profitability, expand its geographical footprint cross-borders and enhance the overall customer experience.

"Underwriting is mission-critical to Beneva in achieving its revenue growth and expense reduction goals. Sapiens' digital user experience, greater configurability and security advances were all important for Beneva in making the decision to upgrade to Version 11," said SÃ©bastien Nadeau, Director, Individual Insurance Solutions Optimization. "The upgrade was completed on time and on budget, thanks to strong planning, communication and testing activities delivered by both Beneva and Sapiens."

"For 35 years, Sapiens has consistently utilized new technologies and provided state-of-the-art solutions for its customer base. We are delighted to add value to our strategic partner Beneva and to support them in their accelerated underwriting journey through our technology and ecosystem," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

With UnderwritingPro Version 11, Beneva can improve turnaround time of receiving external data sources in the underwriting process, growing the business without adding underwriting staff and increasing efficiency for underwriters by freeing them up for more complex underwriting exception submissions.

Moreover, UnderwritingPro v11 was designed to provide the most advanced software features on the market, including a new reinsurance interface to facilitate data transmission to Beneva's reinsurers, enhanced underwriter notes and various workflow improvements to provide a straight-through processing environment required by the underwriters.Â Â 

Sapiens UnderwritingPro is a web-based, new business, automated underwriting solution that drives straight-through processing, elevating both the internal and external customer experience.Â Using traditional data and evolving, alternative data sources, UnderwritingPro provides innovative and accelerated risk analysis and a full-featured underwriting workbench to support the wide spectrum of new business cases, from application receipt to coverage decision.

About Beneva

Beneva was created through the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees. With over $20 billion in assets under management, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information:Â http://www.sapiens.com/.

Media Contact

Alex ZukermanÂ 
Chief of Strategy, Sapiens
+972 546 724 910Â Â 
[email protected]

Investors Contact

Daphna Golden
Vice President,
Head of Investor Relations, SapiensÂ 
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO90705&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadas-largest-insurance-mutual-beneva-upgrades-to-sapiens-enhanced-version-of-underwritingpro-301299860.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO90705&Transmission_Id=202105260820PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO90705&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment