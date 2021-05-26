Global Icon Shania Twain Announces 14 New Show Dates For Shania Twain "Let's Go!"

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shania Twain,Â the top-selling female country artist of all-time, has announced 14 new dates for her residency show,Â Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas ResidencyÂ at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be heldDecember 2 â 21, 2021 and February 11 â 26, 2022, including a special Valentine's Day performance.

With Shania herself serving as creative director, Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency is a concert celebration of one of Las Vegas' first female and country music headliners who has paved the way for other superstar residencies across the city. DesignedÂ exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment,Â the high-energy production is a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Shania's monumental catalogue of hits, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much." Throughout the unforgettable evening, Shania dazzles the audience with eight different couture costumes designed by renowned celebrity fashion designer, Marc Bouwer.Â

Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT until Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentÂ Â®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. An exclusive presale for Live Nation and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available starting Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, May 31 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The 14 performances going on sale are:

Dec. 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased toÂ Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas ResidencyÂ at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino toÂ Shania Kids Can.Â Established in 2010 by Shania Twain,Â Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides a helping hand to kids whoÂ are facing poverty and crises in their young lives becauseÂ these kids need a helping hand and a reason to believe they are not alone. SKC provides programs and support services to ensure these children are learning theÂ skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school and to succeed in life.Â For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit:Â www.shaniakidscan.com.

Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.Â Twain's albums includeÂ Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut;Â The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release;Â Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; andÂ UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing herÂ indelible impact and achievements in music,Â Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award atÂ Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" Shania's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out World Tour.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace;Â Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visitÂ www.livenationentertainment.com.Â Find Live Nation Las Vegas onÂ Facebook,Â InstagramÂ and follow us onÂ Twitter.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms andÂ suitesÂ showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring dÃ©cor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAKÂ®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visitÂ planethollywoodresort.comÂ or the Caesars Entertainment Las VegasÂ media room.Â Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino onÂ FacebookÂ and follow onÂ TwitterÂ andÂ Instagram.

