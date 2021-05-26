Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (âDraganflyâ or the âCompanyâ), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on May 27, 2021, at 2 PM MST/4 PM EST.
The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell, who will review the Companyâs milestones, CFO, Paul Sun, who will review the Companyâs financial results for FY2020 and Q1 2021 which are planned to be filed after market on Wednesday, May 26th. Draganfly President, Scott Larson will be facilitating pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.
Registration for the call can be done here.
The Company will answerÂ pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions toÂ [email protected].
Q1 2021 milestones include:
- Secured $1.0 M flight services contract to deploy EagleEyeâ¢ AI flight services with Windfall Geotek Inc. Windfall Geotek flies mining prospect with magnetometers with data placed into EagleEyeâ¢ and provides recommended targets for mining companies to drill.
- Raised US$16.450 million through the issuance of securities under the Companyâs Regulation A offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Entered into an agreement with Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to advance UAV delivery technology, which will include (i) designing, developing, and testing of a cargo system for medical delivery to be âmounted on a variety of drones including VTOL rotary and fixed-wing platforms, (ii) developing test protocols, operational procedures, and standards for Beyond Visual âLine of Sight medical delivery operation within the framework of âTransport Canada, US Federal Aviation Agency, and European âUnion Aviation Safety Agency procedures and protocols and (iii) developing an operational manual for BVLOS operation of heavy lifting and long âendurance RPASS to be used for commercial application under an Air âOperatorâs Certificate. â
- Partnership with Steve Wozniakâs K-12 program Woz ED to be the exclusive supplier of drones to Woz EDâs drone program across its ânational K-12 curriculum pursuant to a memorandum of understanding with Woz ED with the objective to create the terms and conditions surrounding a business agreement. The memorandum of understanding automatically terminates after 60 days; however, the Company anticipates entering into a definitive agreement with Woz ED during Q2 2021.
- Talladega College implemented Vital Intelligence Smart Vital assessment platform, Vital Signs Assessment Stations, and Social Distancing awareness technologies to be used campus-wide to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.
- Portage County Sheriffâs Department deployed Vital Intelligence Technology to be used to pre-screen inmates and detainees before bringing them into detention.
- Barrett-Jackson Auction Company implementing Draganflyâs Safely Opening Sites protocol for its March 2021 collector car auction in Scottsdale, AZ. including patented drone technology of the Varigard one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy.
- Designed and delivered Vital Intelligence technology into The 517 Groupâs Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization.
- Selected by Coldchain Technology Services, LLC to develop, deploy and operate solutions for the delivery of medical supplies, medicine, and vaccines. The Company signed a definitive agreement with Coldchain in Q2 2021.
- Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Integrated Launcher Solutions Incâ.â for the development of a drone-based non-lethal air support defense systemâ. The Company signed a definitive agreement with Integrated Launcher Solutions in Q2 2021.
- Selected by Knightscope to integrate mobile Vital Sign Screening technology into its autonomous security robots.
- Issued new delivery drone patent for variable center of gravity vertical take-off and landing aircraft. US Patent No. 10,807,707 is an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) configured for both vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and fixed-wing flight operations include forward, and aft wing assemblies mounted to the fuselage, each wing assembly including port and starboard nacelles terminating in motor-driven rotors powered by an onboard control system capable of adjusting rotor speeds.
- Closed acquisition of assets from Vital Intelligence ââInc. on March 25, 2021, in consideration for (a) a cash payment of $500,000 with ââ$250,000 paid at closing and âââ$250,000 to be paid on the six-month anniversary date of âclosing; and (b) â6,000,000 units of the ââCompany with each unit being comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share ââpurchase warrant. The units are subject to ââescrow with 1,500,000 units released at closing and the remainder to be released ââupon the Company reaching certain revenue milestones received from the purchased assets. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share for a period of 24 âmonths at an exercise price of $2.67 per common share and the Company can accelerate the âexpiry date of the warrants after one year in the event the underlying common shares âhave a value of at âleast 30% greater than the exercise price of the warrants.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. ( DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22Â years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us atÂ www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc,Â https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overviewÂ orÂ https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.
Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: [email protected]
Company Contact
Phone: 1-306-955-9907
Email: [email protected]
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain âforward looking statementsâ and certain âforward-looking âââââââinformationâ as âdefined under ââapplicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements âââââââand information can âgenerally be identified by the use ââof forward-looking terminology such as âââââââââmayâ, âwillâ, âexpectâ, âintendâ, âââestimateâ, âanticipateâ, âbelieveâ, âcontinueâ, ââââplansâ or similar âââââââterminology. Forward-looking statements âand information are based on forecasts of future âââââââresults, ââestimates of amounts not yet determinable and âassumptions that, while believed by âââââââmanagement to be reasonable, are ââinherently subject to significant âbusiness, economic and âââââââcompetitive uncertainties and contingencies. âForward-ââââlooking statements and information are ââsubject to âvarious âknown and unknown ârisks and âââââuncertainties, many of which are beyond the ââability of the âCompany to control or âpredict, that ââââmay cause âthe âCompanyâs actual results, ââperformance or âachievements to be materially different ââââfrom those ââexpressed or implied âthereby, ââand are âdeveloped based on assumptions about such âââârisks, uncertainties âand other âfactors set ââout here âin, âincluding but not limited to: the potential ââââimpact of epidemics, âpandemics or other ââpublic âhealth âcrises, including the âcurrent outbreak of ââââthe novel coronavirus known as âCOVID-19 ââon the âCompanyâs business, âoperations and financial âââââcondition, the successful integration of ââââtechnology, the inherent risks involved in the general âââââsecurities markets; âuncertainties relating to âââthe âavailability and costs of financing needed in the ââââfuture; the inherent âuncertainty of cost ââââestimates and the âpotential for unexpected costs and ââââexpenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory âââârestrictions, liability, ââcompetition, loss of key ââââemployees and other related risks and uncertainties âââdisclosed under the ââheading âRisk Factorsâ âââââin the Companyâs most recent filings filed with âââsecurities regulators in Canada on âthe SEDAR âââââwebsite at www.sedar.com. âThe Company âââundertakes no obligation to update forward-âlooking ââââinformation except as ârequired by applicable âââlaw. âSuch forward-looking information represents âââââmanagementsâ best judgment based on ââââinformation currently available. No âforward-looking ââââstatement âcan be guaranteed and actual âââfuture results may vary âmaterially. Accordingly, readers ââââare âadvised not to âplace undue reliance âââon forward-looking statements or information.â
