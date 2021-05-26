Logo
AVCtechnologies Launches New Features, Integrations and Advanced Capabilities with Smart Office

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enhanced suite of collaboration tools improves user experience and enterprise security

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.( AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, today announced the latest evolution of Smart Office, a full suite of collaboration and communications tools offered on the Kandy Cloud Platform. Smart Office now features enhanced security for all remote endpoints and an improved user interface and experience.

As data breaches continue to rise, the flood of stolen data has made hacking passwords even easier. To enable users to more confidently protect their businesses and improve their security posture, Smart Office now features optional use single sign-on (SSO) authentication on all Smart Office UC desktop and mobile clients using corporate credentials.

Additional new features include:

  • Enhanced User Interface â Smart Office now includes updated graphics and light and dark mode functionality, enabling users to change the screen mode on their device (mobile and desktop) based on their preference. Dark mode has been reported to reduce eye strain and conserve battery power.
  • Real-time visual notification â Collaboration tools are now equipped with features to support visual notifications of typing responses, missed calls, and chat messages.
  • Message and contact synchronization â New synchronization capabilities allow for simplified applications across all devices ensuring users have the same experience regardless of device.
  • Seamless integration with Poly headsets â Tighter integration with Poly HUB for better audio quality and call controls.

âThe quick shift to remote work presented new challenges for business leaders as they navigated the uncertainty of how to promote collaboration and innovation from anywhere on any device,â said Kevin Howe-Patterson, Kandy Platform CTO and vice president of product management at AVCtechnologies. âAs the workforce shifts to a hybrid model, businesses need to invest in flexible, secure technology and solutions that can shift and advance employee productivity. AVCtechnologiesâ Smart Office connects employees to the office, no matter where they are. The new features and investment in these tools are a testament to our commitment to provide leading unified communications solutions.â

The latest Smart Office update highlights a partnership with Poly to service call control enablement for all Poly (formerly Plantronics) headsets that support Plantronics HUB software. To keep users connected and more productive, Smart Office updates will make remote answering of Poly headsets more user-friendly. Users can now answer/disconnect, hold/resume, and mute/unmute all from their headset.

âOur partnership with AVCtechnologies is essential to our service provider business,â said Dave Finney, Director of Global Alliances at Poly. âOur work with AVCtechnologies enables us to pursue unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS) opportunities in mid to large enterprise verticals, such as financial, healthcare and education. A key component of that strategy is the integration of Poly HUB into the Smart Office WebRTC UC client. This integration enables users to determine their best user experience by controlling their call from either the telephone or the headset. HUB integration also empowers users to manage their headset settings, ensure theyâre on the latest version of software, and receive support if needed. We look forward to working with AVCtechnologies as it continues to grow its global Smart Office offering.â

Smart Office 4.1 is available now. For more information on the AVCtechnologies Kandy Cloud Platform and its suite of enterprise cloud communication solutions visit: https://kandy.io

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (âAVCTâ; AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com.

PR Contact
Jackie DâAndrea
Inkhouse for AVCtechnologies
[email protected]Â 

