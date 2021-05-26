Advanced Facial Recognition from Imprivata Brings Security and Simplicity to Healthcare's Most Complex Workflows

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImprivataÂ®, the digital identity company for healthcare, together with technology partners Aware and IDEMIA, today introduced an innovative mobile facial recognition solution, taking advanced security technology and enhancing and simplifying it for application to unique healthcare requirements.



Developed in partnership with established facial recognition providers, this first-to-market healthcare mobile facial recognition solution will help healthcare organizations improve security and compliance, substantially simplify usability and workflow, and advance their digital identity strategy. The solution enables seamless self-enrollment by the prescribers for electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS). This innovative facial recognition solution increases convenience for prescribers, bolsters security, and maintains compliance with DEA requirements for EPCS.

âImprivata is leveraging advanced mobile recognition to simplify workflow and help prescribers and providers remain focused on their most important goal: delivering top-quality careâ said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. âThis technology partnership allows us to deliver a solution that adheres to an increasing need for mobile, remote and virtual workflows, which requires a robust digital identity strategy. This first application of mobile facial recognition strengthens our position as the market leader in EPCS technology by helping customers transition from the initial phases of implementing EPCS to now optimizing and simplifying EPCS as a high-value workflow for providers and patients, while bolstering cybersecurity and meeting DEA and other compliance requirements.â

Aware, a leading global provider of biometric-based authentication software services, has an industry-leading mobile biometric authentication solution that uses face for passwordless login with liveness detection. IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity, offers industry-leading facial recognition technology. IDEMIA recently achieved the top rank for accuracy in the National Institute of Standards and Technologyâs (NIST) latest âFace Recognition Vendor Test.â

"We are very interested in facial recognition and how it can improve convenience for providers,â said Dr. Scott Smitherman, CMIO at Providence Health. âWe are looking forward to seeing how Imprivata expands the use of facial recognition in the future.â

The use of facial recognition for self-enrollment addresses a long-standing challenge for EPCS users: enrolling a new phone-based authentication method to be used to sign EPCS orders.

âWhen a provider gets a new mobile phone, they must enroll it for EPCS in a way that binds their trusted identity to that device â a time-consuming and inconvenient process that typically requires working in-person with a witness to the enrollment,â said Dr. Sean Kelly, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata and a practicing emergency physician. âThis new mobile facial recognition solution eliminates the inconvenience of supervised enrollment of a new phone by allowing providers to self-enroll. Providers can bind their identity to the new phone in a fully compliant, self-service workflow that takes only 2 minutes to self-enroll. This is highly convenient for providers and minimizes disruption of their electronic prescribing ability, saving hours and even days compared to standard enrollment procedures.âÂ Â

âIDEMIAâs Biometric Services enables physicians to remotely perform the steps that previously required an in-person visit to establish confidence in the identity of the account holder,â said Matt Thompson, Senior Vice President, Civil Identity, IDEMIA. âOur goal in the partnership with Imprivata is to create an exceptional experience for physicians while improving the trust and security of the healthcare ecosystem.â

âAwareâs liveness detection improves biometric identification and security by ensuring that the right person is doing the self-enrollment, and not a still image, video, or other non-live facial image,â said Bob Eckel, President and CEO at Aware. âThe ability to protect Imprivataâs EPCS solution from spoof attempts streamlines the workflow and helps healthcare organizations better meet the needs of patients, clinicians and staff.â

For more information about Imprivataâs EPCS solution, click here.

About Imprivata

ImprivataÂ®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcareâs unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About Aware

Aware is a biometric leader trusted around the world to provide biometric software solutions and services that enable customers to grow with frictionless mobile biometric identity management. From enrollment to identification, authentication and lifecycle management, Aware is empowering customers to embrace biometricsâand individuals to own their identityâin a more mobile, remote, operational and touchless world. Its market-leading liveness detection and multi-modal biometric fusion improve security through fingerprint, face, iris and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, biometric workflows and middleware, and a full scale ABIS. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets â our identity â whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world,Â IDEMIAÂ serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visitÂ https://na.idemia.com/ and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jay Staunton

781-790-6023

[email protected]