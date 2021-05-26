/C O R R E C T I O N -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc./

PR Newswire

In the news release, Bed Bath & Beyond Strengthens Same Day Delivery Services In The U.S. With DoorDash Partnership, issued 26-May-2021 by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there was a missing quote from the COO, Christopher Payne. The fourth paragraph should be that quote rather than what was originally issued inadvertently. In addition, there was a change the second paragraph, second sentence. The complete, corrected release follows:

Bed Bath & Beyond Strengthens Same Day Delivery Services In The U.S. With DoorDash Partnership

UNION, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY)Â today announced that it has strengthened its Same Day Delivery services in the U.S. through a partnership withÂ DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), making it easier and more convenient than ever to shop online for products from Bed Bath & BeyondÂ® and buybuy BABYÂ®. Same Day Delivery service will be powered through DoorDash Drive â DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. The DoorDash launch arrives right on time to shop essentials, must-haves, and amazing deals ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Through DoorDash Drive, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites will expand same day delivery to over 3,000 additional zip codes across the country.Â With the added coverage, Same Day Delivery is now available in nearly all store locations and allows customers the convenience to shop an array of different delivery options. Customers can utilize the service by going to bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com and selecting the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a Dasher will pick up the items at the local store and deliver them to the customer's home via contactless delivery. Customers are also now able to place an order just hours before closing and still receive it the same day and track packages live.

Rafeh Masood, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer said, "We are thrilled to continue strengthening our Same Day Delivery services through this partnership with DoorDash. What's also exciting about this partnership is that we are extending order cutoff times from 1 p.m. to up to 6 p.m. local time based on store hours and customers can receive real-time updates on their order status via text, giving them real-time visibility to when their order will arrive to them. We're executing on our strategy to being an omni-always retailer to provide customers with the convenience of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, contactless Curbside Pickup, and multiple Same Day Delivery options through existing partnerships with Shipt, Instacart and now DoorDash. We will continue to provide our customers with innovative omnichannel avenues to shop with us."

Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash said, "Amidst the pandemic we accelerated our momentum into new categories to address consumers' heightened needs for household essentials, allowing them to get the items they needed most delivered on the same day to their doorstep. We are excited to partner with leading retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to expand their reach and offer their vast selection of products to more customers in more markets across the U.S. with the ease and convenience of store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash Drive."

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to move ahead in its transformational journey by helping customers to realize the potential in every room, introducing new and exciting brands, tools, and services to inspire customers to "Home, Happierâ¢." The Same Day Delivery partnership with DoorDash follows a successful launch in Canada last month, which was accelerated in response to pandemic-induced lockdowns in Ontario.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness segments. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture that operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings that transitions from infant to toddler. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

