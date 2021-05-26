Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) ( TSXV:VISN, Financial)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, announces an early-bird purchase incentive for the next generation of its Binovi Touch, the Binovi Touch Elite. The Binovi Touch Elite is the culmination of extensive development work to improve on the existing Binovi Touch, based on customer feedback. The Elite benefits from new manufacturing processes that enable incorporation of a number of design improvements.

The Binovi Touch Elite builds on the same tried-and-tested principles and activities used with the Binovi Touch to measure and train key vision skills, such as reaction time, hand-eye coordination, peripheral vision skills, and more. The original Binovi Touch device has been in use by a number of high-profile clients for some time, including the Dallas Stars ( NHL), Sporting KC ( MLS), Oklahoma State Baseball (NCAA), as well as high-performance training partners like xHockey, Eli Wilson Goaltending and GPG Consulting.

Benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Binovi Touch Elite is lighter, thinner, and has a new, flexible magnetic wall mount. Additional changes were made to the design and construction of the tactile buttons, increasing touch area, light contrast, light brightness, and sound. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device even more portable than its predecessor -a very important feature customers had been asking for- Binovi Touch Elite provides the same level of software performance as the existing Binovi Touch device.

"With softer, larger, and brighter buttons, and a completely redesigned lighter, higher contrast chassis, this device will not only serve our existing markets but allow us to reach schools and seniors. Furthermore, our new manufacturing process allows a diverse array of colours and other customizations," commented Sam Mithani PhD, CTO.

Binovi Touch Elite is available now for users globally, including vision therapy practices, sports vision specialist, performance training programs, eSports gamers, active living communities or individuals seeking to proactively improve upon their visual agility by adding vision training to their home wellness routines. The Binovi Touch accommodates at-home neuro-vision engagement opportunities through its proactive training features and supporting SaaS. This enables the establishment of a baseline against which an individual's performance improvements can be tracked individually or against peer group metrics.

"The market for at-home fitness devices has seen tremendous action of late. Mirror, the home exercise startup created in 2018 with an initial investment of $72M, was acquired last year by Lululemon (LULU) for a reported $500M. The at-home fitness device takes users through a number of workouts and activities, including yoga and boxing classes, while monitoring metrics such as heart rate and calories burned. Binovi Touch Elite targets this same market and our goal is, in part, to cater to these customers," stated Adam Cegielski, CEO.

Binovi Touch Elite is currently available for preorder from the company's eCommerce site for a special introductory price of $4,595 for a single unit, or as part of a Buy One, Get One 50% Off price of $6,892 for two when purchased using promo code ELITE-EB2021. Conditions apply.

To try Binovi Touch virtually now, please visit binovi.com/try-binovi-touch.

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

Pre-order your Binovi Touch Elite now through https://www.binovitouch.com.

The Company continues to develop new features and products that further its leadership in the vision therapy and performance space and extend functionality. Binovi continues to progress on other product developments, including balance boards, new screen-based activities and modalities, and web-based applications including Binovi Connect and the integration of the recently acquired VERA and CAVT products, ideal for education.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with greater efficiency.

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Sam Mithani PhD

CTO

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649063/Binovi-Touch-Elite-Now-Available-Through-Earlybird-Pre-Order



