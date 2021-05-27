Logo
Voyager Digital Joins The Blockchain Association

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021

CSE: VYGR
OTCQB: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Voyager to Advocate for Crypto Policy and Innovation as a Member of the Blockchain Association

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), announces its initiation into the Blockchain Association, which is comprised of industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to support American leadership of the cryptocurrency industry.

Voyager will be the newest member onboarded to the Blockchain Association, which enables the Company to play a proactive role in initiatives that help shape public policy for the crypto and blockchain industry, to ensure that the highest of standards are adopted.

"It's a privilege for Voyager to be a member of the Blockchain Association," said Voyager's CEO and Co-founder Steve Ehrlich. "Having an active voice to influence blockchain and crypto policy is more critical than ever as the industry gains unprecedented traction at the public and federal levels. Our existing legal infrastructure and government regulations must evolve, and in some cases completely transform, to address the needs of the rapidly expanding crypto sector."

As a member of the Blockchain Association, Voyager has the opportunity to participate in working groups that address issues that are crucial to the Company and the crypto industry as a whole, including securities, litigation, regulation, DeFi, custody, staking, diversity, privacy, and more. Voyager will also be able to actively participate in policy processes by contributing to comment letters, legislation, and other documents. Voyager joins the Blockchain Association with other pioneers in the industry, including AAVE, Circle, Grayscale, and Fireblocks.

"We are thrilled to have Voyager join the Blockchain Association," said Dan Spuller, Blockchain Association's Director of Industry Affairs. "Our team is looking forward to working closely with Voyager to improve the public policy environment as we grow this new and exciting technological frontier."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us athttps://www.investvoyager.comfor more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securitiesÂ laws.

favicon.png?sn=VA91974&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-joins-the-blockchain-association-301300710.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA91974&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA91974&DateId=20210527
