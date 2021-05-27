Logo
A Trio of Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

These high-return businesses have a stable financial situation

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Value investors could be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and a stable financial situation.

Valmont Industries Inc

The first stock value investors could be interested in is Valmont Industries Inc (

VMI, Financial), an Omaha, Nebraska-based producer and seller of fabricated metal products in the US and internationally.

The stock was trading at $248.4 per share at close on May 26 for a price-sales ratio of 1.77, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.08.

Valmont Industries Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 24.84% versus the industry median of 11.01%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 4.5 and a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9.

Due to a 119.09% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a 52-week range of $104.11 to $265.09.

1397892320149393408.png

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend two strong buys, three buys, three holds and only one underperform rating for the stock. They have established an average target price of $249 per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

The second stock to consider is MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (

MSM, Financial), a Melville, New York-based supplier of products for the metalworking, repairing and maintenance, serving individual machine shops and manufacturers of any size in North and Central America and the United Kingdom.

The stock was trading at $94.51 per share at close on May 26 for a price-sales ratio of 1.68, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.08.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 17.24% (versus the industry median of 6.08%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 5.24 and an interest coverage ratio of 20.23 (versus the industry median of 10.56).

Following a 33.79% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a 52-week range of $60.09 to $96.23.

1397892558641713152.png

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend three strong buys, two buys and thirteen hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $95.29 per share.

FTI Consulting Inc

The third stock value investors could be interested in is FTI Consulting Inc (

FCN, Financial), a Washington, D.C.-based global provider of business advisory services for various private and public organizations worldwide to solve a broad range of issues including disputes.

Shares were trading at $137.05 per unit on May 26 for a price-sales ratio of 1.96, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.08.

FTI Consulting Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 83.07% (versus the industry median of 11.46%) and a three-year EBITDA growth rate of 30.06% (versus the industry median of 4.45%).

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 4.39.

Thanks to a 12.3% increase that took place over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a 52-week range of $94.87 to $147.38.

1397892669849489408.png

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend four hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $173.67 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

