Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Blackwire 8225 Corded UC Headsets Series

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021

The product line offers superior sound quality and user comfort using a set of proprietary noise cancelation technologies, ideal for today's hybrid working requirements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Based on its recent analysis of the global corded UC headset market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Poly with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for its novel Blackwire 8225 corded UC headset. This series of headsets is designed to elevate the user experience by providing superior audio delivery and excellent microphone pick-up with all-day comfort. The products offer unmatched audio quality and performance with hybrid active noise cancelation (ANC) and Acoustic Fence technology for high noise reduction for both the user and the far-end party. With people working in at home and/or in the office, background noise is now a larger issue than ever. Poly's research shows that nine out of 10 people say ambient noise is a problem. The noise-canceling benefits of the Blackwire 8225 perfectly combat the unwanted noise of today's hybrid workers.

Poly_Award.jpg

"After the initial wave of panic buying early in the pandemic, more businesses and users now understand the importance of using an enterprise-grade audio product for business communications," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director. "Poly Blackwire 8225 headsets are the first professional corded UC devices with hybrid ANC in the market. The stereo headsets are equipped with four digital microphones that reduce unwanted background noises and enhance music and sound quality."

The ability to focus is a challenge for today's professionals due to background noise. The Blackwire 8225 models allow the user to choose among 'ANC off' for passive noise canceling through the on-ear large ear cushions, 'ANC mid' for medium noisy environments, and 'ANC high' for loud environments. SoundGuard DIGITAL protects against sounds above 118 dBA, while the G616 anti-startle protection additionally limits the noise level to 102 dB SPL and the time-weighted average prevents average daily noise exposure from exceeding 80 or 85 dBA. In addition to audio reception and ear cup performance, Poly's proprietary Acoustic Fence uses a noise-canceling microphone and an additional omnidirectional microphone for crisp voice transmission that automatically reduces distracting background noises, making the experience significantly better for the person on the other end of the call.

Poly Blackwire 8225 has a sleek look and weighs only 186 grams, making it light enough to be worn for a full workday. In terms of connectivity, the Blackwire 8225 line offers plug-and-play convenience via either a USB-A or USB-C variant. It also comes with an online indicator through integrated LEDs to alert others that the user is on a call or in 'do-not-disturb' mode.

"Fostering innovation that promptly addresses customer needs is a top priority in Poly's product and services roadmap," noted Saayed. "With its consistent, innovative, responsive products that offer next-level productivity-enhancing features, Poly's Blackwire 8225 line is unmatched today in the industry for individuals that need an always-on connected device with the highest levels of audio quality and performance."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership,Â technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: [email protected]

About Poly
Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. â formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visitÂ www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:
Shannon Shamoon
PR Manager
+1 (831) 201-9142
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, IR
+1 (831) 458-7533
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA91913&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-commended-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-blackwire-8225-corded-uc-headsets-series-301300553.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91913&Transmission_Id=202105270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91913&DateId=20210527
