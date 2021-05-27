Announcing the New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic and Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Announcing the New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic and Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the release of Yor, an open-source tool that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML. Yor automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, helps security teams trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and enables highly effective GitOps across all major cloud providers.

"Effective infrastructure tagging is critical to tracking cost allocation, access control, operations, and of course security in the cloud," said Barak Schoster, chief architect at Palo Alto Networks. "To date, this has been an all-too-manual process for developers, with each cloud provider and organization having different standards and naming conventions. By automating standardized tagging, Yor provides visibility and traceability from IaC configuration to cloud resources in production."

Organizations can run Yor across all infrastructure resources to retroactively assign ownership and other meaningful tags based on IaC and git history data. Yor can also be built into the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) lifecycle for improved traceability as infrastructure is modified and created. Having consistent tagging will make it simple to trace any misconfigurations back to the original code owners and editors, reducing the time to patch.

The Cloud Security Alliance noted in its recent report The State of Cloud Security Concerns, Challenges, and Incidents that misconfigurations were among the leading causes of breaches and outages as public cloud adoption doubled over the past two years. If a security team identifies a misconfiguration, having the tags for the developer owner simplifies triaging, so the ticket can be automatically assigned to the right developer. Yor's use cases also extend beyond security by making it easier to tag resources to allocate costs from a finance and budgeting perspective.

"DevSecOps is about breaking down silos and improving productivity," said Ismail Yenigul,open-source contributor and DevSecOps expert. "Imagine there is a SEV0 security incident â the last thing you want to do is spend hours identifying what caused a misconfiguration or track down the developer who wrote or modified the infrastructure code that is managed in Terraform, CloudFormation, or Serverless. Yor makes it possible to get answers to those questions immediately, for much more effective collaboration and faster mean time to resolution of incidents."

Yor was built by Bridgecrew, the team behind the popular open-source IaC scanner Checkov which has been downloaded over 2 million times by developers. Bridgecrew was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in March 2021 and together they continue to invest in new and existing open source projects.

About Yor

Yor is an open-source tool that automatically and consistently tags resources across infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks (e.g., Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, and Serverless Framework). Yor enables version-controlled owner assignment and resource tracing-based git history. It also extends tag enforcement logic by loading external tagging logic into your CI/CD pipeline. For more information, visit www.yor.io.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF91703&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-new-open-source-project-yor-dynamic-and-automated-cloud-infrastructure-tagging-301301069.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF91703&Transmission_Id=202105271200PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF91703&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment