Oakmark Fund Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Aptiv PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp,

Investment company Oakmark Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, ConocoPhillips, KKR Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2021Q1, Oakmark Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $14.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 13,423,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 269,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 13,976,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 4,164,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76% Citigroup Inc (C) - 6,904,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio.

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,156,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 201.15%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $495.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 524,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

