Elkem Rana invests NOK 140 million in new infrastructure to increase productivity and reduce emissions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elkem Rana invests NOK 140 million in new infrastructure to increase productivity and reduce emissions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem has a long-term goal to reduce CO2 emissions through increased use of biocarbon. As an important step in this effort, Elkem today announces NOK 140 million in investments in new infrastructure at its production site in Rana, Norway, enabling usage of wood chips as biocarbon. In addition, an improved charging and water handling system contributes to more efficient and safe production with reduced emissions.

Elkem aims to increase its share of emissions based on renewable biogenic sources to 40% by 2030. The company has already reached 20% of direct CO2 emissions based on renewable biogenic sources in Norway in 2020. The nature of the sources makes these emissions carbon neutral.

"This investment in infrastructure for wood chips at Elkem Rana constitutes an attractive opportunity to both improve furnace operating yield and reduce CO2 and NOx emissions through increased use of biocarbon. The investment will increase Elkem Rana's biogenic share and reduce NOx emissions. The reduction in NOx is similar to removing close to 20,000 diesel cars from the road. Our long-term goal is to grow the biocarbon share towards 40%," says Inge A. Grubben-StrÃ¸mnes, SVP for Silicon Products in Elkem.

Elkem Rana provides specialty and standard ferrosilicon products to the global steel market, as well as Elkem Microsilica, a key ingredient in many advanced construction materials.

"The Elkem Rana plant is already based on renewable hydropower and the energy recovery represents approximately 15% of the electricity input. With today's new investment, we secure another important upgrade of our production facility in Rana, that contribute to the modernisation of production both in the form of improved safety, increased capacity and lower emissions," says Frode Johan Berg, plant manager at Elkem Rana.

The total investment related to the project is NOK 140 million, of which NOK 70 million is supported by grants from the Norwegian NOx fund.

"Elkem has reduced emissions from their plants in Norway significantly over the last decade, most of them with financial support from the NOx Fund, and with impressive results. The project at Elkem Rana, adds another milestone to their work to reduce their own emissions, to move Norway towards a zero emission society and to establish a low-emission baseline for their industry sector," says Tommy Johnsen, general manager of the NOx Fund.

Elkem has a broad approach to environmentally friendly material and metal production, including through several biocarbon initiatives around the world.

In 2020, Elkem decided to invest in a new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada. Elkem is also involved in work to develop competitive and sustainable sources of biocarbon as well as longer-term R&D projects. In 2019, Elkem's plant in Paraguay achieved 100% sustainable biocarbon in its production of ferrosilicon as a pioneer plant in Elkem and the metals industry.Â 

In 2020, Elkem was awarded a Gold level rating by EcoVadis for the company's sustainability performance and corporate social responsibility and an A-rating from CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action.

For more information:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad, VP Finance & Investor Relations, Elkem ASA

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: [email protected]

Fredrik Norman, VP Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Elkem ASA

Tel: +47 918 66Â 567

Email: [email protected]

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity.Â Elkem helps its customersÂ create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.comÂ 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-rana-invests-nok-140-million-in-new-infrastructure-to-increase-productivity-and-reduce-emissio,c3355842

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO93643&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elkem-rana-invests-nok-140-million-in-new-infrastructure-to-increase-productivity-and-reduce-emissions-301301525.html

SOURCE Elkem

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO93643&Transmission_Id=202105280232PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO93643&DateId=20210528
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment