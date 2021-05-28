D3 Family of Funds Cuts Mr. Cooper Group, Exits Children's Place

David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s D3 Family of Funds sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Mr. Cooper Group

The guru curbed the position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) by 41.6%, impacting the portfolio by -15.69%.

The home loan servicer has a market cap of $2.96 billion and an enterprise value of $16 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 42.79% return on assets of 4.9% are outperforming 97% of companies in the bank industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.05.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Omega Advisors with 4.93% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.68% and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.75%.

Children's Place

The guru's Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.30%.

The company, which provides accessories, footwear and other items for children, has a market cap of $1.43 billion and an enterprise value of $1.96 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.37% is outperforming 82% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.11.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.15%.

Pzena Investment Management

The firm trimmed its position in Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) by 32.79%. The trade had an impact of -0.25% on the portfolio.

The U.S. investment management company has a market cap of $808.40 million and an enterprise value of $862.88 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.06% and return on assets of 4.28% are outperforming 73% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.62.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 1.24% of outstanding shares and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

ARC Document Solutions

The guru trimmed the position in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) by 43.27%, impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.

The global document solutions provider has a market cap of $88.83 million and an enterprise value of $177.25 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.33% and return on assets of 1.78% are underperforming 51% of companies in the business services industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0. 38 is below the industry median of 0.9.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 8.21% of outstanding shares, Nierenberg with 0.48% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Ryerson Holding

The guru closed the position in Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI), impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.

The company, which operates in the processing and distribution of metals, has a market cap of $632.52 million and an enterprise value of $1.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -36.95% and return on assets of -2.93% are underperforming 93% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is far below the industry median of 1.18.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 0.58% of outstanding shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

The guru closed the position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV), impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.

The U.S. retailer has a market cap of $706.15 million and an enterprise value of $897.14 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -38.77% and return on assets of 11.73% are outperforming 89% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.34 is below the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gabelli with 0.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.46% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

