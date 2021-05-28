Shaw to Redeem Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series A, and Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (âShawâ or the âCompanyâ) announced today that it intends to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series A (the âSeries A Sharesâ) and Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B (the âSeries B Sharesâ, and together with the Series A Shares, the âPreferred Sharesâ) in accordance with their terms (as set out in the Companyâs articles) on June 30, 2021 (the âRedemption Dateâ) at a price equal to $25.00 per Preferred Share (the âRedemption Priceâ), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld. The aggregate Redemption Price payable by Shaw to redeem the Preferred Shares will be $300 million.



On April 14, 2021, the Companyâs Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.17444 per SeriesÂ A Share and $0.12956 per Series B Share, each payable on June 30, 2021 to holders of record on June 15, 2021. These will be the final dividends on the Preferred Shares, which will be paid separately from the aggregate Redemption Price and in the usual manner. Upon payment of the June 30, 2021 dividends, there will be no accrued and unpaid dividends on the Preferred Shares as at the Redemption Date.

The Company provided notice today to the registered holders of the Series A Shares and Series B Shares of its intention to redeem the Preferred Shares in accordance with their terms as set out in the Companyâs articles. Non-registered holders of the Series A Shares and Series B Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Preferred Shares. The Companyâs transfer agent for the Preferred Shares is AST Trust Company (Canada). Questions regarding the redemption process may also be directed to AST at 1 (800) 387-0825.

There are currently 10,012,393 Series A Shares and 1,987,607 Series B Shares issued and outstanding.

The Series A Shares and Series B Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols SJR.PR.A and SJR.PR.B, respectively.

