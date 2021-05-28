Hartree Partners Completes Purchase of Controlling Interest in Sprague Resources

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hartree Partners Completes Purchase of Controlling Interest in Sprague Resources

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (

SRLP, Financial) (âSpragueâ) and Hartree Partners, LP (âHartreeâ) announced today that affiliates of Hartree have closed the purchase of the general partner interest, the incentive distribution rights and all of the common units representing limited partner interests (âCommon Unitsâ) that a subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. (âAxel Johnsonâ) had held in Sprague.

The aggregate purchase price paid by Hartree to Axel Johnson was $290.0 million, consisting of (i) approximately $265.0 million attributable to the purchase of 16,058,484 Common Units, and (ii) approximately $25.0 million attributable to the general partner interest and incentive distribution rights.

AboutÂ Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LPÂ is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found atÂ www.spragueenergy.com.

About Hartree Partners, LP
Hartree is a well-established global merchant commodities firm concentrating in energy and its associated industries. Formed in 1997, the firm focuses on identifying value in the production, refinement, transportation and consumption of tradable commodities including: electric power, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, crude oil, fuel oil, freight, metals, carbon and petrochemicals, among others. Hartree is jointly owned by its senior management and certain funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Advisors
Intrepid Partners, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Axel Johnson. Baker Botts L.L.P. and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisors to Axel Johnson and Hartree, respectively.Â 

Sprague Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NDg2MyM0MjA2Nzg4IzIwMjAyNjA=
93a5c967-d5d6-4b81-9b2d-542e8494a766
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment