Purebase acquires right to access 100M tons of clay for SCM project

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Purebase acquires right to access 100M tons of clay for SCM project

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

IONE, CA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (

PUBC, Financial) (âPurebaseâ or the âCompanyâ), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with U.S. Mine LLC to acquire the right to access up to 100M tons of certain raw clay materials. These clay materials will be targeted for use as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) for use in the production of lower carbon cements.

In consideration for this right to access these raw clay materials, Purebase shall pay $50M to U.S. Mine LLC through delivery of a convertible promissory note.

Purebaseâs CEO, Scott Dockter, stated, âAcquiring the rights to this amount of material is the next step towards bringing our SCM products to market, at a time when this country and many other countries are demanding products that will help lower carbon emissions. We believe the demand for greener cements justifies the need for Purebase to obtain the rights to access up to 100M tons of clay materials from US Mine LLC.â

Newbridge Securities Corporation served as a financial advisor on the transaction and The Crone Law Group acted as the Companyâs legal counsel.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation ( PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation | emily.tirapell[email protected], and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter â www.purebase.com/newsletter

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute âforward-looking statements.â Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Companyâs reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov, as well as the Companyâs web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

ti?nf=ODI0NDg3OCM0MjA2ODIwIzUwMDA1MzYzMw==
cc52b8be-12e5-4b14-8fc7-8da4f1937e95
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment