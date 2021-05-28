Purebase acquires right to access 100M tons of clay for SCM project

IONE, CA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation ( PUBC, Financial) (âPurebaseâ or the âCompanyâ), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with U.S. Mine LLC to acquire the right to access up to 100M tons of certain raw clay materials. These clay materials will be targeted for use as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) for use in the production of lower carbon cements.



In consideration for this right to access these raw clay materials, Purebase shall pay $50M to U.S. Mine LLC through delivery of a convertible promissory note.

Purebaseâs CEO, Scott Dockter, stated, âAcquiring the rights to this amount of material is the next step towards bringing our SCM products to market, at a time when this country and many other countries are demanding products that will help lower carbon emissions. We believe the demand for greener cements justifies the need for Purebase to obtain the rights to access up to 100M tons of clay materials from US Mine LLC.â

Newbridge Securities Corporation served as a financial advisor on the transaction and The Crone Law Group acted as the Companyâs legal counsel.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation ( PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

