How Warren Buffett Uses Taxes and Leverage to Boost Returns

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

How Warren Buffett Uses Taxes and Leverage to Boost Returns

Buffett uses multiple strategies to improve Berkshire's performance

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

A good wealth management strategy looks at all areas of a company's or an individual's finances. There's far more to managing wealth than just concentrating on investments.

Investments are just one pillar of a good strategy. For example, a good wealth management strategy for an individual can also include analysis of discretionary spending, living costs, retirement assets, tax and estate planning.

Investors can achieve improvements in results by focusing on any one of these pillars, but the best results can only be achieved by using all of them as a package.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) uses exactly the same approach at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial). As well as focusing on the company's investments, he's also laser-focused on keeping costs low and maximizing tax benefits.

In the early days, it was reported that every manager of a Berkshire subsidiary had to call the Oracle of Omaha if they want to spend a significant amount on capital projects. Considering the size of the group today, this may be more difficult. Nevertheless, it shows the level of control the Oracle used to exercise over his business empire.

Buffett and leverage

Buffett has also become adept at maximizing Berkshire's profits by using leverage. I'm not talking about leverage in the traditional sense. Berkshire has never really borrowed a significant amount of money to invest. However, the company does effectively borrow money from its insurance clients.

These clients pay Berkshire a premium upfront to insure against certain risks. For example, Berkshire may provide $100 million of reinsurance to a company over a 12-month contract for a $10 million premium.

Technically, Berkshire is liable for $100 million, and it will have to pay that money out if required. But in the meantime, it can invest that $10 million. If the company does not have to pay out, that $10 million essentially becomes an interest-free loan. That's the simplified version, and of course the company needs to keep a suitable portion of its float quickly accessible in case payouts need to be made.

Buffett is also a master of leverage when it comes to taxes. Berkshire defers taxes in two ways. Firstly, Buffett rarely sells his investments. To give an example of how this benefits Berkshire, when Buffett bought Coca-Coca (

KO, Financial) in the late 1980s, he paid around $1.5 billion. Today it is worth around $22 billion. If he were to sell today, at the headline corporate tax rate of 21% in the U.S., Berkshire would pay $4.3 billion in taxes. Buying and selling multiple times would multiply the taxes paid.

Berkshire's second method to reduce its tax bill is through investments in depreciating assets such as power plants and rail infrastructure.

Buffett has also used asset swap deals in the past to reduce the group's tax bill, though this isn't as common. In 2014, for example, Berkshire agreed to exchange its $4.7 billion holdings of Procter & Gamble (

PG, Financial) shares for the P&G subsidiary Duracell. Tax on the capital gain will not be paid until Berkshire sells Duracell, which it is unlikely to do. The gain was around $4 billion. The swap deferred a potential tax liability of as much as $1 billion.

Every trick available

These deals show us that Buffett is an incredibly shrewd businessman, and over the years, he has made use of every available trick in the book to maximize returns. Investors can learn a lot from this approach.

Buffett has built the fortune he has today by maximizing returns wherever he can. This is a strategy every investor can and should use.

If there's a simple trick one can use to maximize returns, whether it be holding on to an investment for several decades to avoid capital gains, or acquiring tax-deductible assets, it is worth investigating.

The stock market is an unpredictable beast, and investors cannot control the market. However, we can use plenty of other strategies to maximize returns without relying on the market.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment