Loop Insights Rebrands as Fobi AI To Unify Messaging And Branding With Next Phase Of Enterprise Level Growth

The company previously operating as Loop Insights announces a major rebrand as Fobi AI. The name change signifies Fobiâs focus on enterprise clients and will be accompanied by a new logo, website, and messaging that will set the Fobi brand up for continued growth.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi Ai Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the âCompanyâ or âFobiâ), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Loop Insights is rebranding as Fobi AI today. The Companyâs new name, logo, website, and messaging will launch tonight. In addition, the Companyâs ticker symbols will also change in the near future to match the company name, with the TSXV changing to âFOBIâ and the OTCQB changing to âFOBIFâ.

The purpose of the rebrand is to evolve the Companyâs image with that of its industry-leading Fobi IoT platform, which has rapidly become the Companyâs key differentiator representing our real-time data collection and insights with some of the worldâs biggest enterprises, including data companies, retailers and point of sale operators. This rebranding became a high priority as we rapidly transition from a burgeoning startup (Loop Insights) to an enterprise player (Fobi) on the verge of accelerating revenue-generating deals with large enterprise-level clients, requiring a unified brand and messaging for all of our audiences from investors to partners and clients.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson said, âWe have seen exponential company growth this year from partnering alongside global industry leaders such as AWS, Oracle, NielsenIQ, Telus, NTT Data to name just a few. With the company also completing two key strategic acquisitions this year, the need for a unified brand became quickly apparent and had to happen sooner than later. We believe that Fobi is now well-positioned to become a recognizable enterprise leader in real-time data and digital wallet applications.â



FOBI ON THE VERGE OF CONCLUDING COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS AS PILOT TESTS CONCLUDE

With the company now working towards several commercialized agreements as its previously announced major pilot implementations enter their conclusion phases, while anticipating continued success from world economies now set to fully reopen, Fobi is perfectly positioned to capitalize and deliver continued success for the remainder of 2021 from major venue and business operators.

Moving forward, Fobiâs messaging will focus on 5 key areas of differentiation that set us apart as a leading data intelligence company delivering solutions to global enterprises:

1) Connectivity + Engagement. Fobi provides the ability to connect data across multiple sources, transform that data into actionable insights that companies can use to engage with their customers. 2) Automation - Fobi takes manual processes out of the equation and helps companies move forward more quickly & intelligently, backed by smarter data. 3) Real-time - The Fobi approach helps companies feel empowered to make real-time data-driven decisions. 4) Collaboration - Fobiâs partnerships across the entire product portfolio deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers. 5) End-to-End Approach - Fobi connects siloed data across companies, and also looks at the entire customer journey from beginning to end whether the technology exists in Fobi or with our partners.

Ian Cameron, VP of Marketing, said, âThis is a great opportunity to drive deeper communications and messaging with our clients, partners and investors given our exceptional year of expansion in terms of new verticals, products, and personnel. Our senior management team is remarkable and has positioned us to execute on the incredible opportunity that lies before us. This rebrand is a testament to our growth, the results we have already delivered, and what we have brewing in the pipeline.â

Fobi will continue to excel in bringing real-time insights and engagement tools across industries to our enterprise clients through our extensive partnerships with leading global companies and we look forward to delivering more Fobi news and insights soon.

This press release is available on the Loop Insights and Fobi Website and on the Fobi AI Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/FobiAI

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobiâs unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact Rob Anson, CEO of Loop Insights / Fobi AI, +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:Â

