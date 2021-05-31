Logo
ALLEGIANT to Host Webinar on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m.ET (8 a.m. PT) to Discuss Recent Drill Results and Strategy at Eastside

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

RENO, Nev., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (âALLEGIANTâ) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Zoom Webinar on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) to discuss the recent drill results and strategy going forward at Eastside. Some of the highlights of the 9-hole drilling program are as follows:

  • HOLE 243 - 148 METRES (486 FEET) OF 2.6 G/T GOLD
    (including 14 METRES (45 FEET) OF 21.9 G/T GOLD)
    (including 20 METRES (65 FEET) OF 173.8 G/T SILVER)
  • HOLE 239 - 3 METRES (10 FEET) OF 39.0 G/T GOLD

Please refer to the following news release for additional information which includes a link to the table of the results. This news release corrects for an error on the intercept table for Hole 245. It should have read âincluding 15.2m of 3.4 g/tâ, however, the main intercept of 35.1m of 1.6 g/t remains the same. Please see link to table on Hole 245 which has also been corrected. Everything else, including the main bonanza grade hole in 243 and all other intercepts, remain the same.

https://www.allegiantgold.com/en/news/2021/allegiant-discovers-bonanza-gold-and-silver-grades-at-eastside/

Investors can participate in the webinar by following the instructions below:

DATE:Â Thursday, June 3, 2021
TIME:Â 11:00 am ET,Â 8:00 a.m. PT
LINK:Â  https://zoom.us/j/94434029771?pwd=Q2l1RnF2c0FWR0ZOZWtxM1gzblRsZz09
Meeting ID: 944 3402 9771
Passcode: 921051

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. Instructions on asking a question will be given on the call or please feel free to submit a question at [email protected].

We look forward to speaking with each of you.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Peter Gianulis
CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
(786) 252-4948 or
1-888-818-1364
[email protected]

