5 Banks Boosting Earnings

The following banks have grown their earnings per share over the past five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of June 1, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

SVB Financial

SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) earnings per share have climbed 33.6% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 54.36% margin of safety at $582.89 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 19.22. The share price has been as high as $595.90 and as low as $199.70 in the last year; it is currently 2.18% below its 52-week high and 191.88% above its 52-week low.

The provider of loans and other financial services to startups has a market cap of $31.6 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46%.

Hingham Institution for Savings

The earnings per share of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) have grown 20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 68.86% margin of safety at $290.25 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.77. The share price has been as high as $325.90 and as low as $154.57 in the last year; it is currently 10.94% below its 52-week high and 87.78% above its 52-week low.

The savings bank has a market cap of $621 million and an enterprise value of $650 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.18% of outstanding shares.

Signature

Signature Bank's (SBNY) earnings per share have risen 8.9% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 25.19% margin of safety at $249.75 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $22.04. The share price has been as high as $260.37 and as low as $71.44 in the last year; it is currently 4.08% below its 52-week high and 249.57% above its 52-week low.

The commercial bank has a market cap of $14.4 billion.

With a 0.76% stake, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

M&T Bank

The earnings per share of M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) have increased 11.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 17.57% margin of safety at $160.69 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 14.17. The share price has been as high as $168.27 and as low as $88.48 in the last year; it is currently 4.50% below its 52-week high and 81.61% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. regional bank, has a market cap of $20.6 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.08%.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp Inc.'s (CNBKA) earnings per share have risen 15.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 34.10% margin of safety at $114.10 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 14.67. The share price has been as high as $121.32 and as low as $63.28 in the last year; it is currently 5.95% below its 52-week high and 80.31% above its 52-week low.

The commercial bank has a market cap of $635 million and an enterprise value of $710 million.

With a 3.22% stake, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

