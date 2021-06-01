Resonant Highlights Evolution of Wi-Fi to Meet Growing Wireless Data Demand

AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. ( RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today released a white paper exploring the evolution of Wi-Fi to meet growing wireless data demand.



The paper, titled How Wi-Fi Continues to Evolve to be The Solution to Wireless Data Demand, also explores the challenges of signal interference, Wi-Fiâs coexistence with 5G and the technologies available to alleviate these challenges.

The paper is available for download on the Resonant website:

https://content.equisolve.net/_421d12ae44214d302587bf5c7b94f7ba/resonant/db/219/1901/pdf/20210528+WiFi+White+Paper+Final.pdf

The white paper outlines the drivers for growth of wireless data demand, the difference between licensed and unlicensed spectrum, the evolution of Wi-Fi to include Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, the issue of interfering signals and the important role RF filters play in enabling Wi-Fi and 5G coexistence.

âWireless data demand is growing rapidly, accelerating with remote work and learning environments brought on by the pandemic, but also driven by new device types and applications,â said Mike Eddy, VP Corporate Development at Resonant. âThe availability of more unlicensed spectrum is enabling new generations of Wi-Fi to help offload some of that data traffic, but challenges with signal interference and coexistence with 5G present a hurdle for the industry, and ultimately for consumers. RF filters can make an impact in ensuring these technologies can coexist while delivering the best coverage, with Resonantâs filter solutions leading the industry to facilitate high performance across these next generation networks.â

Wi-Fi and 5G Coexistence

Interference of wireless traffic between the 3 GHz - 7 GHz frequency range can jeopardize the coexistence of Wi-Fi and 5G and limit their performance. To maintain the integrity of each band, higher performance filters are required, but some filter technologies cannot provide the protection needed to support Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Resonantâs XBARÂ® Wi-Fi filters offer the best solution, providing the wide bandwidth, high frequency operation, low loss and high power capability necessary for Wi-Fi and 5G coexistence. Resonantâs high-performance filtering will result in the highest data speeds, lowest delay and best coverage for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E to operate successfully with 5G.

For more information, visit https://www.resonant.com.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant ( RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonantâs disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonantâs fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visitÂ www.resonant.com. Resonant uses itsÂ websiteÂ andÂ LinkedIn pageÂ as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the companyâs website and its social media accounts in addition to following the companyâs press releases,Â SECÂ filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: concerns with signal interference and its consequences for Wi-Fiâs coexistence with 5G, and the capabilities of Resonantâs XBARÂ® Wi-Fi filters. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customersâ ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions âRisk Factorsâ and âManagementâs Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]