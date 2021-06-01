Progress Announces Availability of Connectors with AWS Glue in AWS Marketplace

New Progress DataDirect connectors offer direct real-time connectivity to popular data sources including Google BigQuery, Salesforce, SAP S/4Hana, SharePoint and Microsoft Dynamics 365

BEDFORD, Mass., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact businessÂ applications, today announced the release of new ProgressÂ® DataDirectÂ® connectors that seamlessly integrate with AWS Glue and dramatically simplify real-time data movement between a variety of data sources. The connectors are currently available in the AWS Marketplace.

A serverless data integration service, AWS Glue makes it easy for anyone to discover, prepare and combine data for analytics, machine learning and custom application development on Amazon Web Services (AWS). While AWS Glue natively supports connectivity to AWS services, there is an ever-growing market of applications and databases that need to be accessed but are not directly accessible to AWS Glue processes. With DataDirect connectors for AWS Glue, users can easily access real-time data directly from AWS Glue, breaking down data silos to gain actionable insights.

Available directly from the AWS Marketplace, the new DataDirect connectors for AWS Glue provide some of the fastest and easiest ways to ingest data from any data source into AWS. New, ready-to-use DataDirect drivers with AWS Glue include:

âBuilding upon our relationship with AWS, weâre thrilled to give AWS Glue users the secure, performant data connectivity that Progress DataDirect is known for,â said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. âETL developers and data analysts alike are able to seamlessly and efficiently work with high value data locked in third party CRM, martech, and other back-office systems.â

With Progress DataDirect connectors, organizations can seamlessly connect any data source, both in the cloud and on-premises, to any application securely and reliably. DataDirect drivers improve the response time, throughput and scalability of any database applicationârelational, big data or cloud data sources. Thatâs why DataDirect is the trusted data connectivity solution for more than 350 ISVs and 10,000 enterprises for all their analytics, integration and data management needs.

For more information about the AWS Glue connectors from Progress, visit https://www.progress.com/data-connectivity/aws-glue.

AboutÂ Progress

Progress ( PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure- -leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, DataDirect, and DataDirect Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

