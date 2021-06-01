AHI to Integrate CompleteScan into Inter-Psy's Health i Check

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AHI to Integrate CompleteScan into Inter-Psy's Health i Check

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

AHI's CompleteScan Technology to be Integrated into European Psychological, Psychiatric and Wellbeing Platform to Address Chronic Disease and Obesity Risk

PR Newswire

PERTH, Australia, June 1, 2021

PERTH, Australia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company")Â is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet with INTER-PSY B.V. (Inter-Psy), a Netherlands-based mental health and addiction care company that has developed Health i Check, a preventive health screening app for the Dutch and European markets.

Advanced_Human_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Health i Check, a preventive screening platform, is scheduled to go live this month in the Netherlands on both iOS and Android devices. Users receive professional advice on how to improve their health in a responsible manner via their smartphones. Health i Check's integration of AHI's CompleteScan technology is planned for October.Â  The integrated Health i Check AHI platform will be offered free-of-charge to those eligible for a program and then funded by the Dutch government to address obesity. Inter-Psy also plans to offer the platform to other European countries where governments offer similar intervention programs.

"When Health i Check is integrated with AHI's CompleteScan SaaS platform, users and their providers will have free access to our technology which provides their vital signs along with an analysis of body composition and risk of chronic illness," said Vlado Bosanac, CEO of AHI.Â  "Companies like Inter-Psy and forward-thinking governments such as the Netherlands are leading the way in reducing the burden on individuals, their families, and health systems through early intervention programs with the use of our technology and the actionable data we provide."

"Health i Check's missions is simple:Â  prevention is better than cure.Â  AHI's technology helps Health i Check realize our dream â one app with a mention of accessible health checks that can be done by the user from the privacy of their own home," said Adryan van der Linde, Health i Check's Project Leader.Â  "We look forward to leveraging AHI's technology to provide real outcomes to the Netherlands and European populations."

For more information about AHI's technology, please visit: www.advancedhumanimaging.com

For more information on Dutch government health intervention program, visit:
https://www.zorginstituutnederland.nl/Verzekerde+zorg/gecombineerde-leefstijlinterventie-gli-zvw

For more information contact:Â Â Â Â Â 

Vlado Bosanac

Chief Executive Officer

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

E: [email protected]

For media inquiries:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

E: [email protected]

+1 (212) 845-4242

*This announcement has been approved by the board of Advanced Human Imaging Limited.

favicon.png?sn=NY96227&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahi-to-integrate-completescan-into-inter-psys-health-i-check-301302857.html

SOURCE Advanced Human Imaging

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96227&Transmission_Id=202106010832PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96227&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment