AHI to Integrate CompleteScan into Inter-Psy's Health i Check

PERTH, Australia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company")Â is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet with INTER-PSY B.V. (Inter-Psy), a Netherlands-based mental health and addiction care company that has developed Health i Check, a preventive health screening app for the Dutch and European markets.

Health i Check, a preventive screening platform, is scheduled to go live this month in the Netherlands on both iOS and Android devices. Users receive professional advice on how to improve their health in a responsible manner via their smartphones. Health i Check's integration of AHI's CompleteScan technology is planned for October.Â The integrated Health i Check AHI platform will be offered free-of-charge to those eligible for a program and then funded by the Dutch government to address obesity. Inter-Psy also plans to offer the platform to other European countries where governments offer similar intervention programs.

"When Health i Check is integrated with AHI's CompleteScan SaaS platform, users and their providers will have free access to our technology which provides their vital signs along with an analysis of body composition and risk of chronic illness," said Vlado Bosanac, CEO of AHI.Â "Companies like Inter-Psy and forward-thinking governments such as the Netherlands are leading the way in reducing the burden on individuals, their families, and health systems through early intervention programs with the use of our technology and the actionable data we provide."

"Health i Check's missions is simple:Â prevention is better than cure.Â AHI's technology helps Health i Check realize our dream â one app with a mention of accessible health checks that can be done by the user from the privacy of their own home," said Adryan van der Linde, Health i Check's Project Leader.Â "We look forward to leveraging AHI's technology to provide real outcomes to the Netherlands and European populations."

For more information on Dutch government health intervention program, visit:

https://www.zorginstituutnederland.nl/Verzekerde+zorg/gecombineerde-leefstijlinterventie-gli-zvw

Vlado Bosanac Chief Executive Officer Advanced Human Imaging Limited E: [email protected] For media inquiries: Nic Johnson Russo Partners E: [email protected] +1 (212) 845-4242

*This announcement has been approved by the board of Advanced Human Imaging Limited.

