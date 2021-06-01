Sean Combs Teams Up With Salesforce To Launch SHOP CIRCULATE, An All-In-One Digital Marketplace For Black-Owned Businesses

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Combs Enterprises and Salesforce have teamed up to create SHOP CIRCULATE, a curated digital marketplace that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs. SHOP CIRCULATE provides Black businesses with a platform to reach global audiences and empowers consumers to shop the world's best Black-owned brands. This innovative new platform will be designed and built by Deloitte Digital, a leading Experience Consultancy and global strategic partner for Salesforce, and powered by Marketplacer's best-in-class online marketplace technology.

On the heels of the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, SHOP CIRCULATE's announcement reinforces the importance of supporting and empowering Black entrepreneurs and building wealth through "circulating" dollars within the Black community.

"Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive," says SeanÂ Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises. "I'm excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice."

"Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "SHOP CIRCULATE will empower us all â as individuals, communities and companies â to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality."

Combs Enterprises has united the industry's most progressive companies and innovative minds to lead the charge in elevating Black-owned entrepreneurs. SHOP CIRCULATE has acquired The Nile List, a widely respected and rapidly growing digital community that connects consumers with Black-owned brands. With the acquisition, Combs Enterprises has appointed The Nile List founder Khadijah Robinson to Head of Product, where she will oversee development and spearhead all SHOP CIRCULATE global efforts. Additionally, SHOP CIRCULATE has inked a robust partnership with Official Black Wall Street, the leading directory to discover Black-owned businesses, with its founder Mandy Bowman joining as an advisor.

SHOP CIRCULATE was developed by a dynamic and diverse team of engineers, storytellers, brand marketers and product specialists across Salesforce, Deloitte Digital and Combs Enterprises. The platform will launch later this year, featuring an expansive list of businesses across categories -- from beauty, fashion and art, to health, wellness and home.Â

"Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters. As the largest professional services organization in the world, we have a responsibility to help level the playing field and advance opportunities for the Black community in business," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "This is one of the most effective ways for organizations like ours to do our part in ending systemic bias, racial injustice, and unequal treatment in all its forms."

"Marketplaces are a great leveler in bringing together businesses of all sizes into a single venue to drive opportunity and growth. It's our goal that our partnership with SHOP CIRCULATE will bring our powerful marketplace platform to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as a vehicle to drive change, growth and success," said Jason Wyatt, Executive Chairman, Marketplacer.

To receive news on SHOP CIRCULATE, please visit Shop-Circulate.com.

About Combs Enterprises:

Combs Enterprises is the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and entrepreneur Sean Love Combs aka Diddy. Established in 2013, Combs Enterprises includes the brands Bad Boy Entertainment,Â Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (CÃ®roc Vodka and DeLeon Tequila), AQUAhydrate, Janice Combs Publishing, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools and the Sean Combs Foundation. Combs Enterprises is known worldwide for its award-winning, market-defining successes in music, fashion, fragrance, spirits, marketing, film, television, media and more.Â

About Salesforce:

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360Â° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

