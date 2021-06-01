Honeywell Announces Availability Of Honeywell Sine Solution To Empower Occupants And Enable Safer Return To Workplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Honeywell Announces Availability Of Honeywell Sine Solution To Empower Occupants And Enable Safer Return To Workplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Mobile app and SaaS-based solution is open and extensible across existing systems to provide seamless experiences for all people in a workplace, including visitors, contractors and staff

- Sine takes managing who is in a building from clipboards to smart phones with SaaS-powered mobile workplace tools to enable a safer return to site

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that Honeywell Sine, an innovative mobile solution to support organizations in their plans to return workers to buildings, is now available. From managing varying occupancy levels to pre-screening visitors before arrival, Sine can help facility managers and operators create a simplified site experience that offers frictionless access by checking credentials with a mobile device through integrations with access control systems. Â 

Honeywell_Logo.jpg

Late last year, Honeywell acquired Adelaide, Australia-based Sine, a leader in mobile workplace management technology. Sine provides a simple, intuitive way to confidently onboard and track the flow of people throughout a building, which offers a more seamless experience for occupants and further enhances the connected building experience for visitors, contractors and staff. Organizations such as Tennis Australia are using Sine to deliver better insights to improve confidence and comfort onsite to get fans, staff, and vendors back to competitive tennis.

"Our goal was to bring back our event in the safest way possible and help ensure players, spectators and employees felt comfortable and more secure in the new environment. With Sine, we were able implement a mobile-first experience that allowed us to quickly understand where workers and contractors were at any given time, identify any areas of concern, such as density, and address those issues in real time," said Lee Ross, risk and safety manager, Tennis Australia. "The use of Sine allowed us to successfully execute one of the world's premier sporting events in the midst of a global pandemic."

Sine's workplace management solution complements Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's enterprise performance management software, to help deliver an optimized experience to employees, visitors and contractors in various environments, including hybrid-work models

"Sine helps organizations like Tennis Australia support return-to-site efforts by providing occupant safety features and real-time insights into building occupancy based on mobile check-in," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings for Honeywell. "Global organizations can now use Sine not only to manage workplace access and occupancy but also use the tool to proactively engage with employees and visitors, all through a simple mobile solution. This type of communication is critical in providing employees with updates about their workplaces, such as pre-screening and information about emergencies, especially when implementing hybrid-work models."

Sine complements Honeywell's growing software offerings for building owners and managers. Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations recently launched as the first joint cloud-based solution between Honeywell and SAP to integrate building operational data and business data to improve the efficiency of real estate portfolios. The combination of optimizing real estate performance plus a mobile-driven occupant experience is further digitally transforming how facility managers and operators work.

Learn more about Sine from the Honeywell Beyond innovation event and request a demo at www.sine.co/honeywell.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) isÂ a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media
Kevin Rainey
(602) 245-7319
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY96255&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-availability-of-honeywell-sine-solution-to-empower-occupants-and-enable-safer-return-to-workplace-301302879.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96255&Transmission_Id=202106010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96255&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment