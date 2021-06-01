Logo
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES RETENTION OF FABIAN ALSULTANY TO ASSIST WITH DEPLOYMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL TRADING PLATFORM

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (âGTIIâ or theÂ âCompanyâ), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has retained the services of Fabian Alsultany to assist the Company in connection with the deployment and development of its digital assets platform. The digital assets platform has the capability to enable customers utilizing the platformâs digital wallet to trade cryptocurrencies, tokens, FX, commodities, and other assets, such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented âFabian has extensive experience with blockchain platforms related to the music industry, which we feel will help expedite the roll-out and further development of the Companyâs digital assets platform. In addition, Fabianâs extensive relationships with third parties participating in the digital assets space will help us identify additional digital assets that may be suitable for our platform and tokenization efforts.â

The platform and its various modules, once live, will be found at the following URLs: beyondblockchain.us, beyondblockpay.com and cryptoplanetearth.com. The Company anticipates that it will commence beta-testing of the platform this week.

The Company also continues to evaluate the process for issuing to its shareholders pro-rata fractional interests dividends in the Picasso etching purchased by the Company, which the Company plans to tokenize and make available for trading on the Companyâs digital assets platform.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

About Fabian Alsultany: Fabian Alsultany is the Director of Business Development for Bitfury Surround in North America. Mr. Alsultanyâs experience has spanned music, live events, emerging tech, and wellness. He has been working in the music industry for over 25 years. He most recently served as Director of Business Development for the blockchain platform, RChain Cooperative, where he focused on the development of music technologies related to the future of streaming, micropayments, and digital identity.Â 

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assetsÂ that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as âestimate,â âproject,â âpredict,â âwill,â âwould,â âshould,â âcould,â âmay,â âmight,â âanticipate,â âplan,â âintend,â âbelieve,â âexpect,â âaim,â âgoal,â âtarget,â âobjective,â âlikelyâ or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley â [email protected]
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601

