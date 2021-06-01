Tweedy Browne Comments on Rubis

Rubis

Rubis ( XPAR:RUI, Financial), a French company predominantly active in emerging markets, was purchased in all four of our Funds during the period. The company distributes fuels for vehicles, airplanes, home heating, cooking, and power generation as well as bitumen for road construction and lubricants. Rubis is active in 41 countries and this number is expanding. The activities are largely focused on the Caribbean and East Africa, which together make up roughly 85% of their business volume. The economic model is based on superior and dominant logistics, a must-have product for which there are few available local alternatives, and high market share in small markets with limited competition. As a result, many of their end markets are islands. By way of illustration of Rubis' approach, the company owns a 71% stake in an oil refinery in the Caribbean, from which it transports refined products with five owned and operated ships to various islands. Rubis controls the whole distribution chain: the refinery, the ships, the local transportation of fuels, and the gas stations. This kind of set-up is difficult to compete with.

Demand for Rubis's products is underpinned by the fact that in many of their markets, competition from gas and electricity distribution networks is weak or non-existent. As a result, many companies and households in their markets generate their own electricity to run offices, factories and homes, or have back-up generators at the ready. Many people cook and heat their water on liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") from a tank; there is no alternative.

Fuel for cars is the company's biggest business, and Rubis operates more than 1,000 gas stations under the Rubis brand in the Caribbean and East Africa. Rubis is often the dominant brand on Caribbean islands, and in East Africa the same position is emerging. Financial results in 2020 were somewhat challenged by the pandemic; the company has forecasted its underlying EBIT to be down around 12% versus 2019, mainly because of aircraft fuel weakness. However, the longer-term outlook for growth, especially in Africa, where the company benefits from population growth, urbanization, motorization, and a growing middle class, is good. Rubis also expands by acquiring businesses within logistical reach that have the same economic characteristics that the existing businesses have: small markets, geographical/logistical isolation, and strong market power.

Rubis is committed to a transition to cleaner and transitional fuels such as LPG, which in Africa in many applications competes with coal. The company has introduced energy efficient heat pumps, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), and biofuels, in addition to using hydrogen out of its Caribbean refinery to generate electricity in fuel cells. There are solar panels at the refinery. We find Rubis to be a sensible and forward thinking energy distributor committed to providing energy for as many people as possible in their markets, thus contributing to economic growth in places where it is vitally needed to help raise people out of poverty.

Using a cautious 13x enterprise value to 2021 EBIT to value the business, at purchase Rubis was trading at a significant discount to its appraised intrinsic value. As of November 30, 2020, the company was in a net cash position, and traded at a forward price earnings multiple of 12.3x 2021 estimated earnings per share and the dividend yield was approximately 4.9%. In early December 2020, the company voted to buy back EUR 280 million worth of shares (7.4% of the market cap at the time) over 18 months, and has since started buying. Finally, there were two insider share purchases by Herv Claquin, a member of the company's Supervisory Board.

From Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 annual letter to shareholders.