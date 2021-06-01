Tweedy Browne Comments on Fresenius

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tweedy Browne Comments on Fresenius

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fresenius SE

One of our new buys during the first quarter of this calendar year, in all but the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund, was Fresenius SE (

XTER:FRE, Financial), a global healthcare conglomerate based in Germany. Its various businesses provide dialysis services, generic injectable drugs, clinical nutrition and other intravenous products. It also owns private hospitals in Spain and Germany.

All of these businesses benefit from the secular demand growth of aging demographics and increasing per capita healthcare consumption. The company typically generates a low teens operating margin and earns a low double-digit return on equity (ROE) including goodwill. Its dividend yield as of May 11, 2021 was 2.3%. Fresenius has had substantial insider buying recently.

Fresenius' dialysis business is a separately listed company, Fresenius Medical Care, of which it owns 32%. Dialysis is a treatment for kidney failure that eliminates toxins, waste products and excess fluids by filtering blood for patients whose kidneys are unable to do so. As the world's largest provider of both kidney dialysis services and equipment, Fresenius is "vertically integrated," which is unique in the industry. While its business is global, 70% of Fresenius' revenue is derived from the U.S., where it competes in a duopoly with DaVita. Reimbursement and regulatory changes in the U.S. are a risk for the company. However, the company already loses money on its average Medicare patient in the U.S.

Overall, Fresenius Medical Care is a high return on tangible capital business that, in our view, should generate consistent low double-digit earnings growth, given the unfortunate trends in renal failure, especially in the U.S. The Coronavirus pandemic has driven increased mortality rates in people who undergo dialysis, which has adversely affected Fresenius Medical Care's patient population in the near term. Fresenius Medical Care has had recent material insider buying in its shares.

Kabi is Fresenius' generic injectable drug, clinical nutrition and intravenous products business. Generic injectable drugs likely account for slightly more than half of Kabi's segment profitability, and consist of supplying products like heparin, propofol and other similar items to hospitals and GPOs (group purchasing organizations), primarily in the U.S. The business benefits from economies of scale and reputational barriers to entry. Hospitals contract for these products on a bundled basis, which benefits large players like

Kabi that can supply a wide variety of them at a low cost. Injectable products are also subject to high regulatory and reputational scrutiny because they are injected into a patient's bloodstream and can therefore be quite harmful if they have defects. Kabi's clinical nutrition arm provides nutrition and foodstuffs that are administered either orally, by tube or by injection, primarily in hospital settings. It also benefits from similar scale and reputational barriers to entry as the generic injectables business. Kabi is a very profitable business that has typically earned a high teens operating margin and generated solid organic growth over time.

We bought Fresenius at 10x EV/EBITA on a look-through basis. Alternatively, it was at 70% of our estimated intrinsic value on a sum of the parts basis.

From

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 annual letter to shareholders.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment