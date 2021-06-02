Relay Hosts 'State of Cybersecurity Industry' Panel; Pre-Registration Now Open

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Relay Hosts 'State of Cybersecurity Industry' Panel; Pre-Registration Now Open

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) - will be hosting their inaugural Cybersecurity panel discussion later this month on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The Company will be streaming the first webcast on June 22nd; guest speakers will be respected influencer and Forbes writer Chuck Brooks,1 and Chris Blask,2 the innovative creator of the firewall and Digital Bill of Materials. The discussion will include Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats and moderated by Evgeniy Kharam. After the event, video recording will be available for viewing on the company’s youtube channel. To attend the live event or submit questions ahead of time, please email [email protected].

The panel will be discussing the prevalent cybersecurity topics addressed by United States President, Joe Biden, in the Executive Order (EO)3 and the greater Internet of Things (IoT) industry issues with connected devices sector examples focusing on the significance of mission critical systems and various connected devices applications.

“The Order calls for an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) initiative to support proactive detection of cybersecurity incidents within Federal Government infrastructure, active cyber hunting, containment and remediation, and incident response,” shares Chuck Brooks, Strategic Advisor. “Both industry and government will require better capabilities of detection of vulnerabilities throughout manufacturing and deployment of connected devices, especially in supply chains.”

The Presidential Cybersecurity Timeline

The presidential order timeline is set to publish a definition of the term “critical software” by the end of June and publish a list of software categories meeting this definition of “critical software” by end of July.

In mid July the director of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will publish guidance outlining security measures for “critical software”, and guidelines for minimum standards for vendors’ testing of their software source code. The Secretary of Commerce will publish the minimum elements for a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).

On February 6, 2022 (270 days from the EO) the director of NIST will publish guidance on practices that enhance software supply chain security that will include tools to check for and remediate vulnerabilities and manage SBOMs and identify Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity criteria for a consumer labelling program.

On March 8, 2022 (300 days from the EO) the administrator of the Office of Electronic Government will require that all agencies comply with the NIST guidelines with respect to software procured after the date of the Executive Order.

“The inevitability of SBOMs means that those with responsibility for security operations centers need to begin determining how SBOMs will get integrated into real time operations,” said by Chris Blask, Strategic Advisor. “Solutions like Cybeats SBOM Studio and IoT Platform would be key to operationalizing this new feed of supply chain intelligence.”

Cybeats

Cybeats’ SBOM Studio product allows for the monitoring and analysis of cybersecurity on all components during the design and manufacturing stage ensuring connected devices have been developed with secure software components.

Cybeats’ IoT security platform’s capabilities span across detecting and mitigating attacks on devices while they are operational, to enabling device makers to identify and fix security flaws during the product’s design phase and empowering end users with fleet management tools such as secure firmware updates.

Recent Global Cybersecurity News

On May 30th, 2021, JBS Foods,4 the world’s largest meat processing company, suffered a coordinated cyberattack5 that forced it to close 10 processing plants, pause operations in North America and Australia6, and cancel shifts for thousands of workers. The attack wipes out nearly a fifth of America’s meat production for the duration of this incident as investigations are still ongoing.

Other large American meat producers have paused slaughtering in fear of similar and imminent potential attacks.7 From food shortages to redirecting cattle for slaughter, the gravity of this debilitating attack is not yet fully known. This attack increases the ongoing pressure on the Whitehouse to prioritize the nation’s cybersecurity earlier in May which led to the May 12th EO.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Destine Lee [email protected] | 647-872-9982

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.
Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
W. Clark Kent
President
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2
TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2
[email protected]

Bernhard Langer
EU Investor Relations
Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314
Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.   Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.   Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE.  There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.   The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.   The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.   Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

____________________________________

1 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/5/4/relay-welcomes-global-cybersecurity-thought-leader-expert-and-influencer-chuck-brooks-to-cybeats-advisory-board
2 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/5/20/relay-welcomes-renowned-cybersecurity-expert-digital-bill-of-materials-inventor-chris-blask-to-advisory-board
3 https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/05/12/executive-order-on-improving-the-nations-cybersecurity/
4 https://jbs.com.br/en/
5 https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/worlds-largest-meat-producer-jbs-hit-by-cyberattack-in-us-australia/2394375/
6 https://www.reuters.com/world/us/some-us-meat-plants-stop-operating-after-jbs-cyber-attack-2021-06-01/
7 https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/JBS-S-A-6499588/news/JBS-S-A-nbsp-Large-North-American-meat-plants-stop-slaughter-after-JBS-cyberattack-35490180/


ti?nf=ODI0NzIwMiM0MjIzMjY1IzIxMjU4MDU=
da992a78-2a8f-4548-a8bb-1a013b76f6d9
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment