SS&C Signs Multiple Clients to its FRTB Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SS&C Signs Multiple Clients to its FRTB Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nova Ljubljanska banka and SDC implement SS&C Algorithmics' Fundamental Review of the Trading Book solution ahead of the deadline

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that financial institutions from multiple regulatory jurisdictions around the world are now implementing its Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) solution in 2021. SS&C Algorithmics' solution is designed to address the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's market risk-related capital requirements for the Standardized and Internal Models approaches, which go into effect in January 2023.

SSC_Logo.jpg

Banks are updating their risk management frameworks to meet the deadline. SS&C's FRTB solution provides FRTB-specific calculations and workflows, extensive model coverage, high performance and scalability, as well as extendibility through APIs. The SS&C Algorithmics Workspace Analyzer (AWA) works with the FRTB solution to provide aggregation, sandboxing and what-if capabilities.

Denmark's SDC provides an IT platform for 120 small and large banks across all the Nordic countries and was looking for a platform that would help its entire client base prepare for FRTB compliance. "Addressing FTRB-SA requirements is imperative for our bank customers.  We need a technically efficient and scalable solution that ensures robust data segregation," said Lars Rasmussen, Director – Business Intelligence & Decision Support. "We selected the SS&C solution for FRTB to meet our requirements for industrial strength and scalable technology that provides value for our customers."

Nova Ljubljanska banka (NLB), the largest bank in Slovenia, adopted Algorithmics' FRTB solution to enhance risk management capabilities. "For FRTB-SA, we needed a software partner that would ensure compatibility and create efficiencies with the wider risk management frameworks," said Chief Data Officer Franc Bračun. "We selected SS&C with confidence that they provided a mature and flexible solution, already adopted by the marketplace to meet regulatory FRTB-SA requirements." 

"Banks recognize the need to prepare for FRTB now to accommodate the fast-changing local requirements in risk management," said Mina Wallace, General Manager, SS&C Algorithmics. "We are pleased to offer a way to simplify the preparations. With a tried and tested solution in production at multiple clients around the world, a flexible modular approach, and a full suite of what-if and decision-support capabilities, banks can be sure that they are working with an experienced partner."

Learn more about SS&C Algorithmics' FRTB solution here.

About NLB Group
NLB Group is the leading banking and financial group with headquarters and an exclusive strategic interest in Southeast Europe, its home region.

In addition to NLB d.d., a main entity in Slovenia and a public company, NLB Group is comprised of nine subsidiary banks in SEE and several companies for ancillary services (asset management, real estate management etc.). The group is customer oriented, with a clearly defined business strategy. It focuses on being a regional specialist and is committed to justifying the trust of its shareholders. Learn more at http://www.nlbgroup.si

About SDC
SDC, based in Denmark, provides robust, resilient IT platform for 120 small and large banks across all the Nordic countries. For more than 50 years, SDC customers have cultivated a community based on a Nordic IT platform, creating economies of scale and true value for its customers. Learn more at https://www.sdc.dk/en

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY97254&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-signs-multiple-clients-to-its-frtb-solution-301303966.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97254&Transmission_Id=202106020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97254&DateId=20210602
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment