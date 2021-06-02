BlackLine Transforms Global Partner Program

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it is expanding its global partner program to scale the business, drive sustained growth and customer success through a world-class partner ecosystem, and further penetrate the combined $28B opportunity in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets.

BlackLine has expanded its partner program across multiple areas: geographical presence, market segments coverage, consulting services capacity, marketing and sales presence, training, and customer success and growth. Along with an investment in a new Field Alliances team, BlackLine is providing partners with a comprehensive set of resources to help scale and accelerate their go-to-market capabilities and increase value for their customers.

"We believe we can continue to increase our leadership position in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets by expanding a world-class partner ecosystem that offers significant opportunity for partners to grow with us," said Mel Zeledon, BlackLine's senior vice president of channels and alliances. "Our expanded partner program includes the creation of a Field Alliances team that works with the full partner ecosystem to drive success on a regional and global basis."

BlackLine's expanded partner program includes:

SAP Platinum Partner with a Global Reseller Agreement under which BlackLine's cloud-based solutions are offered as solution extensions for SAP software, complementing functionality provided by SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA®.

Global Consulting Alliances with the world's leading consulting and advisory organizations, including Capgemini, Deloitte, EY and KPMG, to drive digital transformation in Finance & Accounting in the high end of the enterprise space.

Regional Consulting Alliances that complement BlackLine's existing presence and expertise in the enterprise and mid-market segments to better serve customers across specific geographies.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Service Provider Alliances with industry giants, including Genpact and Infosys BPM, to better serve customers in transforming, optimizing and running their accounting automation functions.

Solution Providers that, as resellers, focus on serving the North America mid-market and all segments of emerging markets.

Software and Cloud Partnerships focused on complementary capabilities that add value to the BlackLine platform, including expanded presence in adjacent areas to financial close and accounts receivable automation.

With intensifying global competitive pressures as we begin to recover from the global pandemic, more companies are leveraging cloud technology and undergoing large-scale digital finance transformation projects.

"As we move into 2021 with brighter days on the horizon, leading companies are accelerating their investments in cloud-based financial automation solutions," said Tony Klimas, EY-BlackLine Alliance executive sponsor. "As a Global Platinum Alliance Partner, EY is proud to work with BlackLine to enable our joint customers to leverage the increased pace of digital change and distance themselves from their competition."

"Technology limitations have been central to many of the barriers that Finance & Accounting teams have faced during the pandemic," said Tom Toppen, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As we continue to evolve virtual work, organizations are expediting financial close transformation with market-leading platform solutions like BlackLine and integration with ERPs. Deloitte is proud to be a trusted advisor across solutions in the financial close automation domain."

Nearly 300,000 users worldwide across nearly 3,500 companies use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations. Though hundreds of companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP technology, BlackLine is ERP agnostic and integrates with more than 30 different leading source systems.

"Working together with our partners, we are committed to helping customers accelerate their digital finance transformations and to providing them with the best possible experience on their modern accounting journeys," added Mr. Zeledon.

For a list of BlackLine partners or to learn more about becoming one, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

