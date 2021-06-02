3M Partners with Pandemic Action Network to Improve Global Response and Prepare for Future Pandemics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3M Partners with Pandemic Action Network to Improve Global Response and Prepare for Future Pandemics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Pandemic Action Network will collaborate on programs to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and today also announced a commitment to work together to help prepare for future pandemics.

3M_with_Pandemic_Action_Network.jpg

"No stakeholder or sector can tackle the enormity of this alone."

3M has led a comprehensive global response to country-specific needs during the pandemic and will now combine its learnings with the insights from the Pandemic Action Network, the first organization of its kind to advocate for policy changes and increased support and resources to ensure countries are better prepared to prevent, detect and respond to pandemic threats.

"We're staying true to our 3M vision to improve every life, as we take steps today to prepare for and help protect against future pandemics," said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer, 3M. "No stakeholder or sector can tackle the enormity of this alone. The challenge demands bold collaboration on solutions and innovative approaches with governments, NGOs, academic organizations and other companies because that's how we will build a stronger and more resilient future."

Pandemic Action Network is a coalition of more than 100 global multi-sector organizations that are driving collective action to bring an end to COVID-19 and to ensure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. 3M and Pandemic Action Network will work together on programming to support vulnerable communities that continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19.

"With the mass roll-out of vaccines and the U.S. CDC's recent guidance on masking, many people are understandably hopeful that the worst is behind us — but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and now is not the time to let our guard down. So far in 2021, there have been more cases and deaths reported compared to the whole of 2020. We must act on lessons learned and continue to promote and inspire healthy behaviors while ensuring the world is better prepared for pandemic threats," said Gabrielle Fitzgerald, CEO of Panorama Global and co-founder of Pandemic Action Network. "Through our partnership with 3M, we will mobilize public support and catalyze action until the world has fully crushed this pandemic."

3M recognized the challenge of COVID-19 early on and has increased production of N95 respirators and other supplies needed to fight the pandemic. Recently, 3M looked back on lessons learned from the pandemic and released a whitepaper on best practices and policies to prepare for future pandemics. 3M has also partnered with humanitarian aid organizations that are providing critical supplies and assistance throughout the world. Learn more about 3M's efforts to fight COVID-19, here.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Pandemic Action Network

Pandemic Action Network drives collective action to bring an end to COVID-19 and to ensure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. The Network consists of more than 100 global multi-sector partners, working both publicly and behind the scenes to inform policy, mobilize public support and resources, and catalyze action in areas of acute need. Partners are aligned in a belief that every effort made in the fight against COVID-19 should leave a longer-term legacy that better prepares humanity to deal with outbreaks and help prevent another deadly and costly pandemic from happening again. Learn more at www.pandemicactionnetwork.org.

3M_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG97440&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-partners-with-pandemic-action-network-to-improve-global-response-and-prepare-for-future-pandemics-301303489.html

SOURCE 3M

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG97440&Transmission_Id=202106020935PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG97440&DateId=20210602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment