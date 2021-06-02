SAP Expanding World's Largest Business Network

PR Newswire

WALLDORF, Germany, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its global SAPPHIRE NOW® conference, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced a bold vision to create new business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions. SAP unveiled the first step toward creating the world's largest business network with SAP® Business Network, which will bring together Ariba® Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network. Over 5.5 million organizations will benefit from being members of this connected community.

To support this central announcement, SAP is also announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernize and digitalize their business processes to become intelligent enterprises. In addition, customers can benefit from a new portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications that deliver exceptional transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain.

"During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we're part of has never been clearer," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Our new vision will build the world's largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains and creating networked economies across industries."

While we have all seen the power of networks in our personal lives, this networked ecosystem for businesses doing business together is unique. Members of the new SAP Business Network will be able to access a single, unified portal to gain a holistic view into their supply chain ecosystem, logistics and traceability, and equipment management and maintenance. To learn more, read "SAP Introduces SAP Business Network."

During the pandemic, the most resilient companies were those who embraced technology to transform their business processes. Those who simply leveraged cloud infrastructure and didn't actually digitalize core business processes did not fare as well. To enable every enterprise to become an intelligent enterprise, SAP announced the RISE with SAP transformation packages for specific industries. Building on the successful introduction of the RISE with SAP offering in January, the RISE with SAP packages for specific industries provides business transformation as a service with five initial industry-tailored cloud solutions for retail, consumer products, automotive, utilities and industrial machinery and components. To learn more, read "Start Your Digital Transformation Journey: RISE with SAP for Industries."

Despite a brief drop in carbon emissions over the past year, this year is on track for the second-biggest increase in emissions in history. Sustainability is as important to business success as revenue and profits. This is the decade in which companies must act. SAP's stated goal is to make climate protection measurable, diversity and inclusion visible and ethical responsibilities transparent.

To enable this goal and operationalize sustainability as a core business process, SAP announced a portfolio of new sustainability-specific products. This includes the SAP Responsible Design and Production solution to ensure product designers can make sustainable choices from initial product concepts to production; the SAP Product Footprint Management solution to track sustainability through a product lifecycle; and the SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution to provide end-to-end visibility. To learn more, read "Sustainability Management by SAP: Enabling Tomorrow Starts Today."

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

