Atos creates faster path to net zero with market-first end-to-end portfolio and Center of Excellence

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today confirms its position as the leader of secure and decarbonized digital, by providing customers with the most comprehensive, end-to-end decarbonization capabilities on the market to enable and accelerate their journeys to net zero.

The new "A to Zero" offering is a complete portfolio, supported by two new integrated data platforms. It incorporates climate change strategy and target setting, emissions calculations, Digital Decarbonization Assessments (DDA), reduction of carbon emissions, as well as innovative industry solutions such as Digital Twin, Decarbonization Level Agreements (DLAs) or low-carbon datacenters. Voluntary carbon offsetting with nature-based solutions helps clients compensate for emissions and neutralize CO2.

This new offering will be driven through and supported by the global Net Zero Transformation Center of Excellence, which will be distributed across 9 hubs in total: 5 in Europe (Paris, Lyon, Barcelona, London & Munich), 2 in North America (New York & Montréal) and 21 in Asia (Chennai & Singapore). The Center will allow customers to leverage Atos' global skills, resources and network of more than 200 experts to create their own path towards becoming a net-zero, resilient business. To meet the rising adoption of net zero emission strategies, Atos is looking to grow its net-zero transformation team to 500 experts by the end of 2022.

"Not a day passes without a new organization announcing its net-zero ambitions, proving that the global drive to a carbon neutral economy has hit an inflection point. Atos was among the pioneers to advocate businesses to tackle climate change, setting among the highest decarbonization standards for its industry with our 'net zero 2028' ambition. Our new A to Zero offering benefits from our strong commitment and decades-long work of reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions and designing innovative, low-impact solutions. We are glad to improve and expand our decarbonization capabilities to better support our customers' own journeys to net zero," explains Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

The portfolio comprises three categories:

Business advisory services – which offer organizations a holistic approach to build successful strategies for net zero transformation taking into account their industry and business specific challenges. These services aim to:

Understand customers' strategic ambitions.

Measure carbon emissions, using robust and recognized methodologies and measure digital carbon footprints through DDAs.

Manage data efficiently, with tailored reporting protocols and IT systems implementation.

Determine strategy and set-up targets, by defining Science-based targets, implementing TCFD recommendations, defining action plans to mitigate climate risks.

Digital Green Advisory and Platforms – which offer organizations the opportunity to reduce emissions and impacts through:

Innovative & sustainable digital solutions (Cloud, digital workplace, smart building, IoT, HPC mobility and supply-chain solutions) and DLAs.

Energy efficiency measures, renewable energy, emission reduction action plans and carbon pricing tools.

The Atos Digital Decarbonization Platform, a comprehensive offering that allows enterprises and organizations to leverage digital to simplify and automate the collection, calculation, reporting, data analysis and visualization of emissions across the value chain. This unique platform also provides new data insights to optimize business data-driven decisions and predictability.

Atos is working to develop and advance a carbon neutral computing continuum by the end of the year, from edge technologies to datacenters and supercomputers. Building personalized co-innovation programs with its clients through the DLAs, Atos will leverage artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning to create new, tailored decarbonization levers focused on capturing, measuring, reporting and reducing the overall carbon footprint of its computing technologies.

Nature-based solutions for carbon compensation and neutralization - which empower organizations to:

Progress towards net zero, supported by science-based emission reduction targets, through the selection of the best carbon offset projects worldwide, ensuring aunique risk management approach, and strategic communication of organizations' commitment and results enhanced by digital innovation.

Measure carbon emissions, track the trajectory of emission reduction and select and manage carbon offsetting activities with Going4Zero, a digital one-stop shop providing automated and personalized online services. Going4Zero also facilitates communication on climate action with key stakeholders such as customers and offers a wide range of educational and practical solutions to companies whatever their size and climate-maturity.

Develop their own carbon offset project.

Atos' offering dedicated to net zero transformation benefits from EcoAct's 15-year expertise in helping businesses implement positive change in response to climate and carbon challenges and Atos' experience in helping businesses to innovate and embrace digital solutions. Together this is reinforced by the Group's ambition to unlock the carbon neutral economy with digital technologies.

Additional Resources:

Atos Integrated report 2020: https://atos.net/en/lp/integrated-report-2020

Atos Digital Vision: Cop 26 : https://atos.net/DVCOP26

: https://atos.net/DVCOP26 IDC Report 'Atos' Decarbonization Proposition for Enabling Clients' Transition to Sustainable Business': https://atos.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/IDC-ATOS-Decarbonzation.pdf

To learn more about Atos' decarbonization ambition and commitment to net zero by 2028, visit: https://atos.net/en/2021/press-release_2021_02_18/atos-boosts its-decarbonization-ambition-committing-to-net-zero-by-2028

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

