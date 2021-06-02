Logo
Crocs and Diplo Take a Walk on the Weird Side on June 8 with First-Ever Sandal & Clog Collaboration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Crocs and Diplo to kick-off launch with a 1,000-pair giveaway of the new Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog and Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal during a June 3 performance on Twitch

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 2, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced its official collaboration with Grammy Award®-winning artist, DJ and producer Diplo. The Diplo X Crocs partnership invites Croc Nation to take a walk on the weird side with a special, first-of-its-kind two-style release featuring unique, multi-tone takes on the Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandal with custom Jibbitz™ charms.  

The Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog features a swirled pink, blue and yellow paint-inspired graphic loaded with light-up, three-dimensional out-of-this-world mushroom Jibbitz™ charms to finish the look. The collaboration also includes the Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal, the brand's first-ever collaboration on its new two-strap silhouette. Featuring a swirled yellow, orange and blue paint-inspired graphic, the style comes pre-decked out with an assortment of eight unique glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz™ charms to make it pop.

"I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I'm stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too," said Diplo. "Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could've imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal."

On June 3, Diplo will introduce fans to the Diplo X Crocs collection during a performance streamed on Mad Decent's Twitch channel at 8:00 p.m. ET with a set designed to mimic the nature-inspired look and feel of the collaboration. As partners both known for being fan-centric, during the performance the duo will also give away 1,000 pairs of Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog and Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal to fans that tune in.

"Our collaborations are more than a moment in time. At Crocs, we're focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey," said Heidi Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark."

The limited-edition collaboration will be available on June 8 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Crocs X Diplo Classic Clog, available for $69.99 and Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal, available for $49.99 will be sold exclusively on www.crocs.com.

About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Diplo
Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today under his own name, as well as a member of the now legendary Major Lazer, LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over one billion times—and Silk Citywith Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has worked closely with the likes of Beyonce, The Weeknd, Madonna, Bad Bunny and many more and continues to helm his own long-running label Mad Decent.

Contact:
Ryan Roccaforte
[email protected]

diplo_crocs.jpg

diplo.jpg

diplo_2.jpg

Crocs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA97650&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-and-diplo-take-a-walk-on-the-weird-side-on-june-8-with-first-ever-sandal--clog-collaboration-301304133.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97650&Transmission_Id=202106021105PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97650&DateId=20210602
