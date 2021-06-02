New Vista Acquisition Corp Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed in the New Vista Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVSA) Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity, the Company was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.

On May 26, 2021, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The Notice indicated that the Company can regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards at any time prior to July 26, 2021 by filing the Form 10-Q. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q by such date, the Company may submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule prior to such date and, following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until November 15, 2021, for the Company to regain compliance.

While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicably possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

