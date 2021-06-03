Zendesk's Joe Jorczak joins Yext as Head of Industry for Service and Support

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced Joe Jorczak as its first-ever Head of Industry for Service and Support, effective June 1, 2021.

In this new role, Jorczak will draw on his 20+ years of customer-centric experience at companies like Zendesk, Oracle, and Medallia to define and execute the strategic direction for Yext's service and support offerings, including the recently launched Support Answers .

"We're so excited to welcome an industry veteran like Joe on board as our Head of Industry for Service and Support," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "As Yext expands its AI-powered search platform to customer support use cases, it's critical for us to have a dedicated leader who can focus their energy and expertise on this new vertical. Joe's experience at the intersection of technology, business strategy, and customer service and support make him an extremely valuable asset as we set out to revolutionize search in this space."

Prior to joining Yext, Jorczak drove sales strategy, solution development, and go-to-market plans as Zendesk's Industry Solutions and Sales Leader. In addition to directing sales for strategic accounts at Medallia and accelerating clients' digital transformation strategy at Oracle, Jorczak also held various roles over the course of a decade at IBM, ultimately growing the company's portfolio of vendor partnerships and improving its knowledge management, community building efforts, and more.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Yext at such a pivotal moment in the company's history, as it moves into customer support as part of its solution set," said Jorczak. "I'm looking forward to working with the executive team to build out a strategy and roadmap for Yext's new service and support offerings to maximize awareness in the market and drive them towards their full potential."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

