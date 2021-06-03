According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of June 03, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) was trading around $70.52 per share as of June 03. The Peter Lynch fair value is $249, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 72% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 110.63%.

The U.S. construction company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and an enterprise value of $2.64 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 7.08. The share price is 5.78% below its 52-week high and 132.20% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Donald Smith & Co with 3.66% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.55% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) was trading around $85.70 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $115.98, which suggests it is undervalued with a 27% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 67.32%.

The company which provides building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing, has a market cap of $2.04 billion and an enterprise value of $2.95 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, which is higher than 64% of companies in the vehicles & parts industry. The share price is 13.29% below its 52-week high and 79.53% above its 52-week low.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.13%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) was trading around $7.50 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $36.58, which suggests it is undervalued with a 79% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 141.69%.

The company, which is part of Casino Group, a Brazilian retail and distribution group, has a market cap of $2.01 billion and an enterprise value of $5.14 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.31, which is higher than 96% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry, and is currently 0.66% below its 52-week high and 152.76% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.16%.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) was trading around $73.64 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $504, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 86% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 320.51%.

The diversified financial services company has a market cap of $2 billion and an enterprise value of $4.41 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.65, which is higher than 95% of companies in the diversified financial services industry. The price is currently 6.73% below its 52-week high and 295.84% above its 52-week low.

Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.88% of outstanding shares followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.34% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88%.

Delek Logistics

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) was trading around $43.79 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $74.98, which suggests it is undervalued with a 42% margin of safety.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 99.18%.

The company, which owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products, has a market cap of $1.90 billion and an enterprise value of $2.90 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.4, which is higher than 64% of companies in the oil & gas industry. The share price is currently 7.81% below its 52-week high and 95.67% above its 52-week low.