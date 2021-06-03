Aduro Clean Technologies Preparing for Demonstration and Third-Party Validation of Its Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology and Adds Key Team Members

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of unique chemical conversion technology for transforming low-value feedstocks into higher-value products and fuels, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

The Company is preparing to demonstrate application of its Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) for upgrading heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil using its pre-pilot reactor system. The results will be witnessed and validated by a third-party. The project is partially funded by Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, a business accelerator focused on enabling Ontario and Canada to become a global leader in converting renewable resources. In conjunction with this, Aduro Clean Technologies has established its headquarters at the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park in Sarnia, Ontario.

"Canada's future rests on a thriving clean technology sector to not only provide solutions to significant environmental challenges but also to contribute to economic growth and sustainability," said Sandy Marshall, Executive Director of Bioindustrial Innovation Canada. "To achieve these goals, we support innovative companies like Aduro Clean Technologies that are building unique chemistry solutions that have the potential to transform industries and create a green economy."

Aduro Clean Technologies has also added key members to its team in preparation for the upcoming demonstration and planned client trials. Joining as Senior Advisor Technical and Regulatory Affairs is Dr. Ian McLennan. Dr. McLennan has over 35 years of experience in the chemical industry and was one of the founders of Ecosynthetix ("ECO"), a TSX-listed biomaterials company. Ian was responsible for scaling up one of the technology platforms at Ecosynthetix and managed regulatory affairs at ECO for 18 years. Ian has managed R&D programs in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, and France. In addition, Ian has been involved in intellectual property development and raising funds for private technology companies. Aduro Clean Technologies is Ian's fourth start-up company.

Also joining the Company is Dr. Birendra Adhikari, as its Technology Development Scientist. Dr. Adhikari was previously Extraction Lead at Mera Cannabis Corp. and brings experience applying chemical technology in a strict regulatory environment. At Aduro Clean Technologies, Dr. Adhikari will be a key team member focusing on optimizing and supporting the advance of the Company's innovative research to eventual commercial production.

"Enhancing our team and operations are important steps as we advance towards this milestone event for our Company," said Marcus Trygstad, CTO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "The successful demonstration and third-party validation of our Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU), will put us in a position to run trials with potential clients and partners. As well, we continue to advance the application of our technology in our other target verticals of Plastics Upcycling and Renewables Upgrading."

Aduro Clean Technologies is based in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada and has developed a novel chemical conversion process to transform waste plastics and low-grade renewable oils into renewable fuels and specialty chemicals. The Company's green technology is also poised to make bitumen upgrading more environmentally responsible and cost-effective. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at www.adurocleantech.com.

