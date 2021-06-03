Wuling Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent, Interactive Experience in Wuling Almaz RS, Wuling's First Overseas Model with Global Silver Logo, Built for Indonesian Drivers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wuling Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent, Interactive Experience in Wuling Almaz RS, Wuling's First Overseas Model with Global Silver Logo, Built for Indonesian Drivers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Launch of Almaz RS marks significant milestone in Wuling’s efforts to bring safe, intuitive experiences to drivers worldwide

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) has selected Cerence to power WISE (Wuling Interconnected Smart Ecosystem), the integration of Internet vehicle and ADAS features, as well as the upgraded generation of WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command). WIND, the advanced Indonesian-language automotive voice control system, launched in Wuling Almaz in 2019 as the automaker’s first smart model built for a market outside of China. As the latest innovation in Wuling Almaz RS, launched in March 2021, WIND marks a significant milestone as Cerence supports Wuling’s journey of globalization with optimized recognition of Indonesian language, as well as additional voice-powered features and functionalities.

Summoned with a simple, “Halo Wuling,” WIND in the Wuling Almaz RS includes Cerence’s conversational AI and natural language understanding technology in both the cloud and embedded in the car, as well as on-board text-to-speech, to deliver a highly intelligent, lightning-fast, and interactive assistant experience. With natural interaction in the local language, Bahasa Indonesia, WIND enables simple control of features and functions including air conditioning, windows, panoramic sunroof, and entertainment. WIND also allows users to search Indonesia's popular songs or singers, Indonesian local news, and POI navigation, setting a new standard in Indonesia for human-like, safe interaction in the car.

“We’re extraordinarily proud of the recognition WISE has received thus far from the Indonesian automotive industry and drivers in the region,” said Michael Budihardja, Brand and Marketing Director, SAIC-GM-Wuling Motor Indonesia. “The successful launch of the Wuling Almaz RS, which is powered with accelerating technology, marks a milestone achievement in the Indonesian automobile market, and we are pleased to partner with Cerence to bring smart, connected experiences to drivers in new regions.”

To support the development of WISE for the Almaz RS, Cerence conducted extensive user research and usability tests with drivers in Indonesia. Leveraging this field data combined with Cerence’s new deep learning models and neural network technology, more than 100 Cerence engineers spent more than 3,000 hours designing and developing more than 1,000 key features in partnership with Wuling that enhance the WISE experience with improved natural language understanding and speech recognition accuracy – all in just nine months.

“Cerence has always been committed to user-centric driver experiences, designing intelligent voice assistants that can understand unique needs and preferences and helping automakers to provide the next generation of intuitive and user-friendly in-car experiences, especially as they expand to new markets,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & General Manager, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “We are honored to support Wuling in its successful global expansion as we together create new mobility experiences that will have a positive impact on Indonesian drivers.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b97b13f-6eff-48b3-8938-e45c95964a99

ti?nf=ODI0ODE1MyM0MjI1MDIzIzIxODc5MzM=
347973b7-63a2-4a96-bcd3-b70b220f7360

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment