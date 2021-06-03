Logo
Encompass Health to host virtual fireside chat to discuss its current and future IT innovations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 3, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, June 29 at 1 p.m. CT. The presentation will provide an overview of how the Company's investment in health information technology has helped it develop tailored solutions that benefit its operational and patient care needs.  

Encompass_Health_Rusty_Yeager.jpg

It will be moderated by Chief Investor Relations Officer Crissy Carlisle and feature insight from Encompass Health's Chief Information Officer Rusty Yeager. Yeager will discuss how the Company's unique technology has benefited the full patient experience from pre-admission to discharge, helped the Company adapt to challenges like COVID-19 and influenced future projects. A live question and answer session will directly follow the presentation.

Members of the investment community may join the webcast on the day of the event by visiting the Company's investor site at https://investor.encompasshealth.com/events-and-presentations/other-events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 93 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release and fireside chat which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of future health information technology projects, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to,  any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility a project will experience unexpected problems or delays; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain information technology professionals in a highly competitive environment; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Encompass Health contacts:

Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

Encompass_Health_Crissy_Carlisle.jpg

Encompass_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL99019&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-host-virtual-fireside-chat-to-discuss-its-current-and-future-it-innovations-301304953.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL99019&Transmission_Id=202106030734PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL99019&DateId=20210603
