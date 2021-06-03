Labor SMART LTNC Adopts TrueCommerce Pack & Ship and Shopify Integrations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Labor SMART LTNC Adopts TrueCommerce Pack & Ship and Shopify Integrations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The solution will help the beverage industry leader ramp up unified commerce initiatives

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Takeover Industries Inc., subsidiary of Labor SMART, Inc. (

LTNC, Financial) has adopted its Pack & Ship solution integrated with Shopify web storefront and QuickBooks accounting system for its NXT LVL Products. The solution will help the beverage industry leader ramp up their unified commerce initiatives.

“Takeover Industries sees great promise in utilizing integrated unified commerce platforms,” said Joe Pavlik, Labor Smart Inc. CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer. “We’re fully prepared and look forward to utilizing TrueCommerce to bring our omnichannel programs to the next level.” 

TrueCommerce Pack & Ship is a web-based, multi-carrier shipping solution that enables businesses to pack more accurately, shop for the lowest shipping rates, quickly print compliant labels from over 60 carriers, and more. Pack & Ship consolidates multiple applications into one powerful solution that connects shipping, order processing, EDI, business/ERP systems and customer service tasks to automate fulfillment processes. It accelerates outbound fulfillment, improves productivity and efficiency, and simplifies compliance with retailers’ requirements. 

“We are excited that Takeover Industries, who is the market leader in its space, has selected our platform,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce SVP of Sales & Marketing. “The company is getting multiple applications in one powerful suite that will help it gain full control over outgoing shipments.”  

TrueCommerce’s Pack & Ship and Shopify integrations are part of their unified commerce solution that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This solution revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via innovative, integrated technology. Key applications support order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, product information management, and more. 

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 120,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages new trading partner onboarding, partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure ongoing compliance. 

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @TakeoverJoe on Twitter for all future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. 

For more information, visit: www.TakeoverInd.com and NXTLVLUSA.com 
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com. 

About TrueCommerce 

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us. 

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction 

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com

Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov
Director, Marketing Communications 
1-703-209-0167 
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI0ODExNSM0MjI1NzIzIzIyMDczNTI=
d4218af6-b5b1-401c-8b31-afe00688dd8d

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment