Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Amplify the Performance of STaaS with Google Anthos

SAN ANTONIO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has worked with Pure Storage® to amplify the performance of its storage-as-a-service (STaaS) with Google Anthos to deliver on-premises performance in a cloud-like environment.



For more than 10 years, Pure Storage has served over 8,000 customers with its STaaS offering, delivering a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, STaaS model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it.

Pure Storage stores data for Fortune 500 companies across all industries including companies in the finance, healthcare, government, retail, media and education sectors. To better serve its high-profile customer base and make integrations seamless, Pure Storage identified Kubernetes containers as the perfect solution for their STaaS.

“A few years ago, we saw that containers were going to be the next big thing,” said Simon Dodsley, Technical Director at Pure Storage. “After evaluating our STaaS, we found that the incredibly fast, API-driven, Kubernetes persistent storage containers were a no brainer for us.”

Pure Storage leveraged Rackspace Technology to design and build a reference architecture for the new solution that integrates with the new Google Anthos platform. Anthos provides a consistent platform for all customer application deployments, both legacy as well as cloud native, while offering a service-centric view of customer environments.

“When Pure Storage decided it wanted to build reference architecture on Anthos and leverage Kubernetes, Google Cloud looks to partners like Rackspace Technology to help successfully demonstrate their value on such a robust solution resulting in a boon for the customer’s business,” said Kelsey Domme Google Cloud Client Director for Pure Storage. “With Pure Storage, it was truly a collaborative effort of four teams – Rackspace Technology, IGNW, Google and Pure that made it possible to bring this Anthos MVP vision to a successful outcome."

“Together, our teams stood up a high-performing reference architecture that achieved unheard-of performance in only half the allotted time,” says Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist of Rackspace Technology. “In only 45 days, we were able to deliver a minimum viable product, allowing Pure Storage to take the time savings and repurpose it to enhance the overall project.”

