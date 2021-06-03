Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Amplify the Performance of STaaS with Google Anthos

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Amplify the Performance of STaaS with Google Anthos

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN ANTONIO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has worked with Pure Storage® to amplify the performance of its storage-as-a-service (STaaS) with Google Anthos to deliver on-premises performance in a cloud-like environment.

For more than 10 years, Pure Storage has served over 8,000 customers with its STaaS offering, delivering a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, STaaS model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it.

Pure Storage stores data for Fortune 500 companies across all industries including companies in the finance, healthcare, government, retail, media and education sectors. To better serve its high-profile customer base and make integrations seamless, Pure Storage identified Kubernetes containers as the perfect solution for their STaaS.

“A few years ago, we saw that containers were going to be the next big thing,” said Simon Dodsley, Technical Director at Pure Storage. “After evaluating our STaaS, we found that the incredibly fast, API-driven, Kubernetes persistent storage containers were a no brainer for us.”

Pure Storage leveraged Rackspace Technology to design and build a reference architecture for the new solution that integrates with the new Google Anthos platform. Anthos provides a consistent platform for all customer application deployments, both legacy as well as cloud native, while offering a service-centric view of customer environments.

“When Pure Storage decided it wanted to build reference architecture on Anthos and leverage Kubernetes, Google Cloud looks to partners like Rackspace Technology to help successfully demonstrate their value on such a robust solution resulting in a boon for the customer’s business,” said Kelsey Domme Google Cloud Client Director for Pure Storage. “With Pure Storage, it was truly a collaborative effort of four teams – Rackspace Technology, IGNW, Google and Pure that made it possible to bring this Anthos MVP vision to a successful outcome."

“Together, our teams stood up a high-performing reference architecture that achieved unheard-of performance in only half the allotted time,” says Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist of Rackspace Technology. “In only 45 days, we were able to deliver a minimum viable product, allowing Pure Storage to take the time savings and repurpose it to enhance the overall project.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0Nzg2NyM0MjI1MDkzIzIwMDU3MjQ=
408bafd0-da2c-48a9-91a0-b1624c9a9912
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment