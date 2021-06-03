DIRTT Releases Inaugural ESG Report

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.



“At DIRTT, our vision is to bring dynamic spaces to life through sustainable construction that enhances the working, learning and healing experiences of the people who use them,” said Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer. “Our company is based on an innovative construction process that not only minimizes the waste and inefficiencies of conventional building, but also enhances the functionality, flexibility and the longevity of shared spaces. The release of our inaugural ESG Report is the next step in demonstrating our ongoing dedication to achieving and evolving meaningful sustainable practices and benchmarks.”

The report outlines DIRTT’s approach to responsible ESG practices in three areas.

Our People: At DIRTT, everything starts and finishes with people. DIRTT is deeply committed to the health and safety of its employees, to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, to ensuring company-wide opportunities for career development, and to giving back to the communities in which we operate.

Our Products: Sustainability has been a core pillar at DIRTT since inception. That starts with product design, which is critical to delivering adaptable, flexible, long-life solutions. Waste reduction is driven by off-site Lean Manufacturing.

Our Processes: DIRTT is committed to governance frameworks that ensure transparency, objectivity and fairness in the Company’s management and operations to earn our stakeholders’ trust everywhere it operates.

The full DIRTT ESG Report can be found here.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.