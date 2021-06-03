01 Communique to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, June 10, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021/01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE) (OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its financial results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2021, before market opens on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

01 Communique will host a live teleconference allowing for questions and answers at 10:00AM EST (June 10, 2021) to discuss the Company's results as well as providing an update on the business prospects for IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=ZGRGMU5aWUY0Z3N3SFgvT2s0VlVrZz09

Passcode: ironcap21

If you are using a phone the dial-in number is:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 724051661

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

[email protected]

SOURCE:

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/650275/01-Communique-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-host-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-June-10-2021



