Support.com Launches On-Demand Fintech & Cryptocurrency Customer Support, Accepts Bitcoin as Payment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Support.com Launches On-Demand Fintech & Cryptocurrency Customer Support, Accepts Bitcoin as Payment

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

New services address the exponential growth and interest in crypto and harness fintech & crypto experts across the globe to provide knowledgeable, always-on support.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced new service offerings to bring reliable and 24/7 on-demand customer support to emerging fintech leaders, cryptocurrency and NFT platforms, exchanges, and wallet OEMs. The new offerings, including Support.com's HomesourcingSM Cloud Platform and Crypto ConciergeSM service, will solve customer and technical support issues and provide education around cryptocurrency and financial services, leveraging the company's proprietary security software and deep institutional knowledge to meet rising market interest and demand for crypto-based customer support services.

In the past two years, cryptocurrency has witnessed explosive growth, recently nearing a total market capitalization of $2 trillion USD according to TradingView, and is attracting new institutional and retail investors daily. The growth has led to excessive demand for customer support and criticisms for slow response time[1].

For more than 20 years, Support.com has been delivering customer and technical support solutions with a globally distributed, home-based workforce. The company's HomesourcingSM model employs a secure, cloud-based platform with integrated customer support tools for a rapidly scalable, live, always-on workforce with true business process continuity. Customers can activate the customer support resources they need, distributed across the major markets they operate in, up to three times faster than with traditional outsourcing. Unconstrained by geography and with no commuting or brick-and-mortar facilities, Support.com can hyper-target, hire, and onboard highly matched experts with the technical expertise and skills required to support crypto and fintech services.

This flexibility and depth of knowledge are a requirement of serving the crypto market. The digital currency user base changes size and composition rapidly. Support services must be able to scale to match. Platforms and exchanges require a comprehensive support solution -including both tech support and customer service with the capability to educate new customers on fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Support.com's global, multi-lingual workforce can solve customers' problems and answer questions about crypto whenever they come up - after hours, on weekends, and especially during times of significant market movement.

"Big swings are the nature of fintech and crypto," says Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "We offer support services that can move as fast as the market."

Support.com's homesourced practices are secure by design. Robust enough to pass HIPAA regulations in a healthcare environment, Support.com's "SecureHub" is a proprietary virtual desktop infrastructure that validates the expert's identity and workstation with environmental and biometric facial scanning, screen capture, and data download restrictions, making it uniquely secure for crypto and financial services.

As of today, Support.com will accept bitcoin as payment from business customers. "We believe in the future of crypto and we're committed to boosting the use of digital assets as currency," added Rosenzweig.

For more information about Support.com's cryptocurrency support service offering including its Crypto ConciergeSM Program, please email [email protected].

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

© 2021 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Support.com Media Contact:

Caster Communications, Inc.
[email protected]
O: 401-792-7080

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650334/Supportcom-Launches-On-Demand-Fintech-Cryptocurrency-Customer-Support-Accepts-Bitcoin-as-Payment

img.ashx?id=650334

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment