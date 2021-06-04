Logo
Ahlstrom-Munksjö's FluoroFree® and ParaFree® products receive compostability certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 4, 2021 at 15:00 EEST

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has expanded its portfolio of biodegradable and renewable fiber-based solutions for food packaging papers, receiving compostability certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute®.

Continuing to be at the forefront of sustainable product offerings, Ahlstrom-Munksjö's FluoroFree® and ParaFree® food packaging papers produced in North America are now BPI® certified, in addition to offering multiple sustainability attributes in a single product. 

These certifications facilitate the possibility for Ahlstrom-Munksjö customers, whether converters or brand owners, to achieve their own sustainability goals. By using a scientific process, BPI officially certifies compostable products that meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6868 standards for compostability. BPI Certification proves that a material will compost in a commercial composting facility, leaving behind no toxic residue or microplastics.

"We have a long, rich history of manufacturing grease-resistant papers that began in the 1930s," said Jeff Murphy, Vice President of Ahlstrom Munksjö's Food Packaging business. "Our expertise, skills, and unique manufacturing capabilities enable us to create impactful packaging solutions for our customers."

"Being a market leader in food packaging papers, we continually strive to create value for our customers," Murphy further explained. "Customers are looking for enhanced value through sustainability.  By achieving BPI compostability with our market-leading FluoroFree® technology, we can provide a truly sustainable, grease-resistant product."

In addition, Ahlstrom-Munksjö's ParaFree® Wax Alternative papers have achieved BPI Certifcation; papers manufactured without the addition of paraffin or other petroleum-based materials. ParaFree® products create a more sustainable alternative to this type of widely used quick service restaurant packaging. These products maintain a high-level of performance and are stronger on a pound-for-pound basis, allowing for improved yield and lower transportation costs and reducing its overall impact.

FluoroFree® and ParaFree® papers not only meet a wide variety of grease-resistant needs, but also offer a broad range of basis weights, an array of finishes, and great glueability and printability.  Staying committed to Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability goals, these innovative papers are produced with bleached, natural, blended and post-consumer waste recycled options that are FDA approved for direct-food contact.

For more information about Ahlstrom-Munksjö's BPI certified products visit: https://bpiworld.org/

For more information on FluoroFree® and ParaFree® visit: https://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/products/technologies/

For more details, please contact:

Addie Teeters, Head of Marketing Communications & Public Affairs, Food Packaging & Technical Solutions Business Area, [email protected]ö.com, +1 920 766 8304 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-s-fluorofree--and-parafree--products-receive-compostability-certification,c3361198

favicon.png?sn=IO00847&sd=2021-06-04 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahlstrom-munksjos-fluorofree-and-parafree-products-receive-compostability-certification-301306002.html

SOURCE Ahlstrom-Munksjö

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO00847&Transmission_Id=202106040823PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO00847&DateId=20210604
