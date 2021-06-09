Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport's developer tools, and the platform'sexpanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.

Hundreds of thousands of customers use the Matterport platform to turn their physical spaces into accurate and immersive digital twins to more effectively access, manage and utilize them. Matterport's expanding ecosystem offers developer partners programmatic access to its powerful digital twins to customize and extend the immersive 3D experience, add new functionality, and tap directly into the rich spatial data behind every space to analyze and generate new property insights for a single space or a large portfolio of buildings. The data library includes spatial, dimensional, structural, and rich contextual property information, as well as 3D mesh data, 2D HDR imagery, point clouds, and panoramic photospheres.

Platform Partners can leverage Matterport's APIs and SDKs to either integrate digital twins or spatial data into their solutions or create application layers and add-ons on top of digital twins to customize or extend their capabilities. They also gain access to a range of commercial benefits, such as Matterport's distribution network and enhanced support as well as co-marketing and co-selling programs to help them successfully monetize their applications.

Trent Clews-de Castella, Co-founder and CEO of PHORIA, an early participant in the Platform Partner Program, saw sales of CAPTUR3D increase 350 percent in 2020. "We have built a sustainable business upon Matterport's rich, diverse spatial data library and are able to serve new clients all over the world," says Clews-de Castella.

By joining the program, developers of all kinds can benefit from Matterport's global reach. Many have already built successful businesses by creating new apps and integrations that meet specific vertical use cases for Matterport customers. With access to Matterport's rich spatial data library, partners are developing the data science tools and analytics to unlock unprecedented insights about buildings, spaces and contents within them.

Early Platform Partners have built innovative solutions for an array of industries, some of which include:

PHORIA , in Australia , developed CAPTUR3D, a Matterport-based content management system utilized today by real estate companies, educational institutions and organizations behind heritage landmarks. This system allows customers to elevate their Matterport content with virtual tour add-ons which include: virtual staging, an augmented reality app, custom Mattertags, and virtual tour overlays.

, in , developed CAPTUR3D, a Matterport-based content management system utilized today by real estate companies, educational institutions and organizations behind heritage landmarks. This system allows customers to elevate their Matterport content with virtual tour add-ons which include: virtual staging, an augmented reality app, custom Mattertags, and virtual tour overlays. VRPM , in the UK, helps real estate companies think beyond sterile, empty spaces by using Matterport to create visually engaging and immersive virtual environments that help entice commercial clients to lease or buy properties.

, in the UK, helps real estate companies think beyond sterile, empty spaces by using Matterport to create visually engaging and immersive virtual environments that help entice commercial clients to lease or buy properties. ViewAR , in Austria , has created augmented reality experiences for both customers and employees -- from providing navigational support for museums and shopping malls to generating step-by-step instructions on the factory floor.

, in , has created augmented reality experiences for both customers and employees -- from providing navigational support for museums and shopping malls to generating step-by-step instructions on the factory floor. Boost3D , in the UK, is changing the way its clients are interacting with digital twins across the real estate, hospitality, education and facilities management sectors through its embedded video conferencing solution, OpenHouse Live. Boost3D has built video conferencing and live streaming into Matterport virtual experiences so that up to 50 people can instantly gather and explore spaces.

"We are constantly collaborating with clients on virtual designs and staging, and sometimes changes are significant - even structural. The flexibility of the Matterport platform is essential to helping us respond quickly and effectively," said Mike Merron, Founding Director of VRPM.

Oliver Jay, Director for Compton, a London-based office and investment real estate firm, worked with VRPM to design and virtually stage an entire floor in the World Trade Center in New York . "The CGI staging that VRPM does within Matterport 3D digital twins is highly detailed and gives potential tenants an authentic sense of what it would be like to inhabit the space. It's been an invaluable asset to market our listings and occupy them faster."

"Matterport is focused on building best-in-class solutions that meet our customers' needs, and that vision is being made possible by partnering with best-in-class technology providers building solutions," said Conway Chen, Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "Our diverse and growing partner ecosystem has enabled Matterport to offer customized, end to end solutions that meet customer needs across a spectrum of industries, countries, and use cases."

The Matterport SDKs are open, flexible, and powerful tools that let developers easily build apps that are compatible with Matterport's platform and data. To accelerate app building, developers have the flexibility to innovate using languages they already know, such as TypeScript or JavaScript, while taking full advantage of the Three.js open source ecosystems.

To learn more about the Matterport Platform Partner Program and apply to join, visit https://matterport.com/platform-partner-program .

